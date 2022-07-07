FHS LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. ("FHS" or the "Company") (NYSE: FHS) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of FHS investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased FHS American Depositary Shares in or traceable to the Company's March 2021 initial public offering. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

FHS investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) the new rules, regulations and policies to be implemented by the Chinese government following the Two Sessions parliamentary meetings were far more severe than represented to investors and posed a material adverse threat to the Company and its business; (b) contemplated Chinese regulations and rules regarding private education were leading to a slowdown of government approval to open new educational facilities which would have a negative effect on FHS's enrollment and growth; and (c) as a result, representations made in connection with the Company's initial public offering regarding FHS's historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company at the time of the initial public offering, and were materially false and misleading and lacked a factual basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in FHS during the relevant time frame, you have until July 11, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

