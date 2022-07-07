iQ Credit Union Recognized by Forbes as No. 1 Credit Union in Washington for Second Year in a Row

Inclusion in 2022 "America's Best Credit Unions in Each State" Based on Criteria Focused on Customer Satisfaction

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iQ Credit Union (iQ), a member-owned, modern-day financial institution based in the Pacific Northwest, today announced that it was named to the Forbes 2022 list of "America's Best Credit Unions in Each State" as the top credit union in the state of Washington. This marks the third year in a row that iQ has appeared on this list and the second year it has taken the top spot.

iQ Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving the Pacific Northwest since 1940. With more than 90,000 members in Washington and Oregon, the credit union is known for its deep commitment to financial education and community engagement — and for its signature red and black buffalo plaid colors. iQ helps WAnderers and explORers reach their financial goals by offering honest and friendly advice at any of its 16 branches.

The recognition focuses on excellence in customer satisfaction and was determined based on an independent survey of more than 26,000 people across the country conducted by market research firm Statista. Banks and credit unions were rated based on areas including overall recommendations and satisfaction, trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service and financial advice. Only 3.4% of credit unions nationwide made the list.

"We are always looking for ways to better serve our members and to provide the services they need," iQ President/CEO Eric Petracca said. "The fact that we are at the top of the list for the second year in a row is a testament to the great work our employees do every day."

iQ offers members personalized service and easy access, with 15 area branches, online and mobile banking, and more than 30,000 ATMs and 5,600 shared branches nationwide. The credit union is committed to providing financial education, including events and online classes for children and adults, financial workshops for area businesses and student-run campus branches in seven local high schools.

In addition, iQ regularly gives back to the local community through initiatives such as literacy grants for teachers, scholarships for area students and iQ for Kids, the credit union's nonprofit foundation that raises money for local charities. In the past few months, the credit union launched a three-year grant program for local nonprofits and awarded college scholarships to five Vancouver-area students.

"Giving back to the community is the backbone of our mission at iQ," Petracca said. "In addition to our financial services and support, we will always have a focus on contributing to local causes that are important to our employees and members."

ABOUT iQ CREDIT UNION

iQ Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving the Pacific Northwest since 1940. With more than 97,000 members in Washington and Oregon, the credit union is known for its deep commitment to financial education and community engagement — and for its signature red and black buffalo plaid colors. iQ helps WAnderers and explORers reach their financial goals by offering honest and friendly advice at any of its 15 branches. More information is available at iQCU.com.

