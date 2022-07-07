New hire brings extensive background in broadcast journalism and communications project management to award-winning public relations company

HOUSTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Androvett Legal Media & Marketing is pleased to announce the addition of media and communications veteran Jason Cunningham to the company's Houston office.

Jason Cunningham Joins Androvett’s Houston Public Relations Team (PRNewswire)

Mr. Cunningham serves as a public relations manager under the management of public relations director April Arias . He plays an integral role in helping to grow that office and expand the company's reach to clients in the Houston market and elsewhere.

"Jason has deep roots in the city's news and media communities," said Ms. Arias. "Those relationships and his experience in covering the cases that affect the city the most will be a real benefit to our clients."

Mr. Cunningham is a former television news producer at Houston's CBS station KHOU and the Fox affiliate KRIV. In prior public relations work, he has also excelled in providing media and communications strategy for national clients in industries including oil and gas, real estate and building materials.

"To add someone with this kind of experience in the Houston market only bolsters the strong team we already have," said Mark Annick, Androvett senior vice president of news and public relations. "I'm confident that he's going to give us much more versatility when it comes to supporting that team and our partners in Houston."

This latest addition is part of an ongoing strategy by Androvett to expand in Houston and beyond. The company opened an office in Austin in 2021 to further its network of media, marketing and strategic communications experts serving clients in Texas and across the country.

Androvett is an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations agency with unparalleled experience serving the communications needs of businesses and organizations across the U.S. Now in its 27th year, Androvett has offices in Dallas, Houston, and Austin. For a listing of agency services, visit www.androvett.com .

