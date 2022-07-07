PitchBook Ranked 10th on LinkedIn's 2022 Top Companies in Financial Services

SEATTLE, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced it was ranked 10th on LinkedIn's 2022 Top Companies Industry Edition List in financial services. The 2022 Industry Edition Lists highlight top companies for professionals to grow their careers in nine different industries, leveraging exclusive LinkedIn data. Companies are evaluated for the LinkedIn Top Companies lists based on seven pillars which include the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background. To be eligible, companies must have at least 500 employees and less than ten percent attrition during the methodology time period of May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2022.

"I've always said the best thing about PitchBook is the people. This ranking would not be possible without our incredible teams working hard every single day to help our customers win," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "As we continue to grow, we will continue to be intentional in building and fostering a workplace culture that centers around embracing and driving change, inclusion, excellence and having fun along the way."

PitchBook has over 850 employees in the US and 1,500 employees globally across offices in London, New York, San Francisco and Hong Kong. PitchBook is the company behind the PitchBook Platform, an easy-to-use, all-in-one research and analysis workstation for investment and research professionals – including VC and PE firms, corporate development teams, investment banks, LPs, lenders, law firms and accounting firms.

For more information about joining the PitchBook team, click here.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London and Hong Kong and serves more than 70,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

