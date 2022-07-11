Array Architects Switches to Unanet AE for ERP

Unanet's modern, flexible solution will help firm avoid re-implementation and upgrade of legacy system

DULLES, Va., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry, today announced that Array Architects, a leader in healthcare facility design, consulting and technology, has switched from a legacy ERP system requiring an upgrade to Unanet's modern ERP solution. Array Architects has already started an implementation plan that Unanet tailored to fit their timeline and needs and expects that Unanet will continue to deliver solutions that will help the firm grow and provide value to clients.

When Array's current software provider planned to sunset the software the architecture firm was using, requiring a costly upgrade and re-implementation, Array determined it needed a more flexible and intuitive ERP solution. Array formed a team of employees in accounting, project management and operations to conduct a rigorous RFP and evaluation process to search for a new solution that better met the company's goals. The team unanimously opted to switch to Unanet AE for its flexibility and scalability for Array's specific business operations and analytics needs.

"We used a major industry ERP solution for years which we realized wasn't ever going to provide us with the personalized insights we need to help our business grow, and which just told us we needed to spend more and re-implement to upgrade," said Tim Nichols, COO of Array Architects. "Unanet shares our fresh approach to creative solutions and a commitment to customer service that we value, and which we feel will strongly benefit our firm. Many companies can provide software but Unanet provided us with more – a true partnership built upon the trust gained from its team of people dedicated to work with us."

These values motivated Array to look at Unanet as a solution that can turn their information into a variety of insights that will help the firm manage resources and grow strategically.

"As architects, we need to visualize data in order to glean insights about individual projects or the larger health of our firm," said Nichols. "Unanet's ability to work with our tech stack and provide perceptive visuals of our performance and financials – quickly – is extremely valuable."

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Array

Recognized as a leader in healthcare facility design, consulting and technology, Array offers knowledge-based, data-informed services, including planning, architecture, interior design, transformation, and asset advisory services. Using Lean as a foundation for a unique process-led approach, Array's deliverables use data and technology to leverage real-time patient and real estate market trends required by today's healthcare organizations. The firm's devotion to a healthcare-exclusive practice springs from the belief in the power of design and technology to improve patient outcomes, maximize operational efficiencies, and increase staff satisfaction.

