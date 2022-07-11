iQuanti Wins "Best Social Media Campaign" at the Global Agency Awards 2022

The digital marketing company won the award for its campaign for NY&Co, an American workwear retail brand for women

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iQuanti, the data and AI-led digital marketing company, won the "Best Social Media Campaign" award at the Global Agency Awards 2022. iQuanti was among ten companies nominated as finalists in the category. The award came for a campaign iQuanti designed and executed for its client NY&Co, an American workwear retailer for women.

"iQuanti helped us execute and deliver positive results, focused on prospecting new customers." - Julie Lee , NY&Co

"Our focus is on using data and AI in driving superior performance in digital marketing," said Vish Sastry Rachakonda, CEO, iQuanti. "This award is a testament to iQuantians' dedication to driving great results for our clients."

Kyle Lee, VP, Digital Solutions, who led the iQuanti team for NY&Co and the work on this campaign, spoke about the win, "The award recognizes the unique and innovative thinking the iQuanti team demonstrated to exceed our client's goals. The team adapted to new consumer behavior and ways of thinking during a very crucial holiday period."

Julie Lee, VP, Digital Marketing, NY&Co, added, "iQuanti takes risks and keeps testing. The team helped us execute and deliver positive results focused on prospecting new customers."

About iQuanti

Founded in 2008, iQuanti offers a unique blend of channel management services, strategic consulting expertise, and proprietary product offerings to help optimize performance marketing for global brands. It ignites powerful and predictable digital marketing performance with an approach rooted in data science and deep vertical knowledge. iQuanti uses innovative, industry-leading digital programs and solutions for niche verticals like banking and financial services, and retail and e-commerce.

With 500+ employees across New York, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Mexico City, London, Toronto, Bangalore, and Singapore, iQuanti has also been recognized in the inaugural 'AdWeek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies' and the Fast 50 Asian American Business List. It has been featured 7 times in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

About Global Agency Award

"Don't Panic Events" is one of the world's leading B2B and Industry Awards organizers who proudly own and deliver 35 awards annually around the globe. It celebrates and rewards excellence in search, social media, ecommerce, biddable media, marketing, web development, content marketing and digital excellence across the length and breadth of the digital and tech industry.

