Unifeye Vision Partners Grows in both California and Minnesota

DALLAS, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifeye Vision Partners ("UVP" or "the Company"), a leading network of comprehensive eye care providers, today announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Shaaf Eye Center, based in Rancho Mirage, California. In addition, UVP launches its organically grown retina sub-specialty practice, Minnesota Retina Associates with it's first of two locations seeing patients, starting this week. Together these two practices significantly expand UVP's ability to better serve both the Southern California and Twin Cities markets.

Providing excellence in eye care throughout Coachella Valley since 2004, Shaaf Eye Center is located in Rancho Mirage, just 4 miles from Palm Desert. Led by two board-certified ophthalmologists, Dr. Mehdi Shaaf and Dr. Kevin Prendiville, the practice offers a full range of ophthalmology services including routine eye exams, laser vision correction, cataracts, oculoplastic, surgical retina, glaucoma, cornea, and orbital tumors. Learn more about the team at www.shaafeyecenter.com. Shaaf Eye Center is UVP's 8th practice in the State of California.

Recognizing an increasing demand for medical retina services in the Twin Cities, UVP worked with its partners Minnesota Eye Consultants and Northwest Eye to found a new, third practice in the local market – Minnesota Retina Associates, focused on serving the unmet need for high-quality, board-certified retina subspecialists. Joining the practice's existing Dr. Marni Feldmann at Minnesota Retina Associates will be two new physicians – Dr. Tara Schaab who starts seeing patients this week, and Dr. Mehdi Roozbahani, who starts in September. This week, the practice opens the first of its two locations, with Bloomington opening on July 7th and a second clinic opening in Golden Valley next month.

"As always, we are excited to partner with outstanding ophthalmic practices to grow our UVP community, but even more importantly – we are excited to grow our ability to serve those patients who have been unable to receive high-quality vision care services due to a lack of providers or capacity in their area," said Martin Rash, CEO of Unifeye Vision Partners. "With these two practices, we proudly expand our ability to serve patients and the referring community in Coachella Valley, California and in the Twin Cities of Minnesota."

