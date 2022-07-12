Cape Cod's Chatham Properties Group Joins Christie's International Real Estate Network; Rebrands as Christie's International Real Estate Atlantic Brokerage

Partnership brings the Christie's International Real Estate brand back to the Outer Cape

CHICAGO and CHATHAM, Mass., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie's International Real Estate announced today that Chatham Properties Group of Chatham, Mass., has joined the global luxury real estate network as its exclusive affiliate for the Outer Cape and Nantucket Island. In connection with the move, Chatham Properties Group also is changing its name to Christie's International Real Estate Atlantic Brokerage.

Doug Grattan, President, Christie's International Real Estate Atlantic Brokerage (PRNewswire)

Established in 2008 by Doug and Tracy Grattan, Christie's International Real Estate Atlantic Brokerage has 20 agents in its flagship Chatham office. Last week, the expansion-minded firm also opened a second office in the popular resort town of Provincetown, Mass., and it is currently scouting locations for a third office on the island of Nantucket to open later this year.

One of the top privately-held brokerages on Cape Cod, Christie's International Real Estate Atlantic Brokerage is known for its extensive local market knowledge and comprehensive marketing programs tailored to each listing. The firm serves the entire Outer Cape, including the towns of Chatham, Harwich, Brewster, Orleans, Eastham, Wellfleet, Truro, and Provincetown as well as Nantucket.

Thad Wong, co-CEO of Christie's International Real Estate, says the addition of Christie's International Real Estate Atlantic Brokerage gives the brand a vital foothold in the booming Outer Cape and Nantucket Island residential markets. It also adds another layer of service for the many clients of Christie's auction house who own property in the area.

"Doug and Tracy have built an incredible business over the last 14 years, and we're honored to be part of their future. We're thrilled to partner with a leading local independent firm to relaunch the Christie's International Real Estate brand on the Outer Cape," said Wong.

Like many resort-home markets across the United States, Cape Cod has experienced a real estate boom since 2020, and Christie's International Real Estate Atlantic Brokerage is riding the wave. Company sales volume grew by 35 percent from 2020 to 2021, and the firm's average transaction price of $1.6 million highlights its luxury focus. However, Doug Grattan sees even more opportunity ahead.

"This move is all about providing an even higher level of service; offering more in the way of marketing and technology, providing more exposure and opportunities for our clients and agents, and leveraging the tremendous pedigree and network that Christie's International Real Estate brings to the table," said Grattan. "You see some of the corporate brokerage firms cutting staff and cutting service, but we are investing in our business to enhance our services and grow a larger presence on the Cape."

The Grattan's are active in a number of local civic and philanthropic organizations including the Chatham Conservation Foundation, Wild Care Cape Cod, the Chatham Police Association, and Pleasant Bay Community Boating. Doug Grattan also sits on the Chatham Historic Business District Commission, is president of the Rotary Club of Chatham and past president of the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod League, the nation's premier collegiate summer baseball league. Both of the Grattan's adult children are also involved in the business – Andrew as regional director and Abigayle as creative director.

About Christie's International Real Estate

Christie's International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning 48 countries and territories, Christie's International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. The company and its affiliated brokerages have recorded approximately US$500 billion of real estate transactions over the last five years. For additional information, please visit christiesrealestate.com.

Media Contacts:

Kelley Regan, @properties kelleyregan@atproperties.com 773-317-3550 (c) Peter Olesker, @properties polesker@atproperties.com 773-519-5500 (c)

Abigayle Grattan agrattan@chathampropertiesgroup.com 774-209-1026 (c)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Christie's International Real Estate