ONE YEAR LATER, STIR/SHAKEN HAS YET TO TAKE FLIGHT, ACCORDING TO ROBOKILLER INSIGHTS

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STIR/SHAKEN is yet to make a universal impact on spam calls, according to data insights from RoboKiller, the app that eliminates 99% of spam calls and text messages. The FCC rolled out STIR/SHAKEN in June 2021 to curb spam calls that utilize caller ID spoofing. However, these calls have remained steady in the 12 months since the deadline for large carriers to adopt the framework. During that same timeframe, spam text messages took off and now consistently outpace spam calls.

Meanwhile, spam calls and text messages continue to increase, despite more carriers implementing STIR/SHAKEN. In June, Americans received 7.2 billion spam calls and 12 billion spam text messages — a combined 13% month-over-month increase.

JUNE 2022 KEY MESSAGING TRENDS

Top Spam Texts Nationwide:

Spam Text Category Estimated Spam Texts % Of Total Spam Texts Delivery (Amazon, UPS & Other) 901,555,395 7.50 % Bank 260,657,868 2.17 % Travel 150,678,878 1.25 %

Spam Text Messages On Pace To Surpass 2021 Levels

As RoboKiller noted in its Yearly Phone Scam Report , scammers recognize Americans prefer texting to calling. So far in 2022, Americans have lost an estimated $9.7 billion to spam text messages. If this surge in spam text messages continues, RoboKiller predicts losses to spam text messages could reach $19 billion — a 92% increase from 2021. Spam text messages related to banking, COVID-19, and deliveries (Amazon, UPS, USPS, etc.) are the most common messages targeting Americans in 2022.

View RoboKiller's tips to stay safe from text scams .

Top Spam Calls Nationwide:

Spam Call Category Estimated Spam Calls % Of Total Spam Calls Spam Call Examples Vehicle Warranty 1,024,297,447 14.11 % Listen to spam call recording Health Insurance 296,182,394 4.08 % Listen to spam call recording

Vehicle Warranty Calls Are The Number One Complaint

The FCC recently announced it is cracking down on those annoying vehicle warranty spam calls. According to the FCC, these calls have been the top unwanted call complaint for the last two years. RoboKiller predicts vehicle warranty spam calls will be the top spam call once again in 2022. These calls are not only an annoyance but could cost consumers money and steal their personal information..

Tips On How To Stop Phone Scams:

Don't answer phone calls from unknown numbers, especially those that call or text at odd hours.

Don't follow prompts like "Press 1" or click any links.

Never provide personal information like banking details or other sensitive information.

Download a spam text and call blocker like RoboKiller to equip your phone with the latest technology to stop scams.

About RoboKiller

With more than 12 million downloads and $400 million in losses prevented, RoboKiller is the leading independent spam call and text blocker. RoboKiller has been named a leader in technical and mobile achievement by the Webby Awards, Media Excellence, Best in Biz, and more. RoboKiller was named the most effective solution to robocalls by the FTC .

RoboKiller's robocall and spam text insights are powered by a global database of millions of phone scams and audio fingerprints. RoboKiller's proprietary data insights have been featured by The New York Times, ABC World News, NBC Nightly News, and many others.

For custom data inquiries, contact RoboKiller's insights team here or at pr@robokiller.com.

RoboKiller is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play . To learn more, visit www.robokiller.com .

RoboKiller, a Teltech brand, is a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC).

