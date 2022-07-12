Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Second Quarter 2022 Webcast Conference Call

(SEHK: 981, SSE STAR MARKET: 688981)

SHANGHAI, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMIC's second quarter 2022 results will be released on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website (https://www.hkex.com.hk) and Shanghai Stock Exchange website (http://www.sse.com.cn) after the close of trading on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

WEBCAST CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

(China Standard Time)

DATE: Friday, August 12, 2022

TIME: 8:30 A.M. - 9:30 A.M.

WEBCAST

The call will be webcast live at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/79v5xicz

CONFERENCE CALL

Please register in advance for the conference call at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4cc21a3a7f7b4cb28d8449e0889ff8e3

REPLAY

Recording will be available 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for 12 months.

https://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary

Contact: Investor Relations

Tel: +86 21-20812800

Email: IR@smics.com

