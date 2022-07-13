CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

HONOLULU, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, will release its second quarter 2022 earnings on July 27, 2022, before the open of the New York Stock Exchange. Management will review the results by conference call and live audio webcast beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) on July 27, 2022.

Interested parties may listen to the conference by calling 1-844-200-6205 (access code: 499388), or by listening to the webcast on the company's investor relations website at http://ir.cpb.bank. A replay of the call will be available through August 24, 2022 by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (access code: 673448) and on the company's website.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $7.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 28 branches and 65 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

