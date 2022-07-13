FBSciences Advocates for the Climate-Smart Benefits of Agricultural Biologicals through New TFI Task Force

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FBSciences, a global leader in agricultural biologicals, today announced that it has joined The Fertilizer Institute's (TFI) Biostimulants Council and will work with TFI to drive a newly established Task Force to advance the inclusion of agricultural biologicals as powerful climate-smart technologies and products into federal policy and programs. FBSciences will collaborate with other companies in the industry to further build out the already compelling body of data on the plant, soil, and climate health benefits of agricultural biologicals. TFI is a trade association representing the U.S. fertilizer industry before Congress and federal regulatory agencies.

Through their Climate Impact Report, FBSciences demonstrated the ways in which their agricultural biologicals mitigate climate change and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. FBS Technologies improve nitrogen use efficiency, reducing runoff and leading to a reduction in N 2 O emissions. Additionally, FBS Technologies increase above-ground biomass, below-ground biomass, and root exudate production, building healthier soils that sequester more carbon and reduce CO 2 emissions.

Greenhouse gas emissions are rising at an alarming rate, with disastrous warming effects on the climate generating increasingly severe climate-related catastrophes around the world. A reduction in GHG emissions using agricultural biologicals can have an enormous impact on climate health. As the fertilizer industry faces increasing demand from lawmakers and the public for sustainable inputs with softer chemistries, agricultural biologicals are powerful tools to increase nutrient use efficiency and improve plant health while driving yield and ROI for growers. Agricultural biologicals are an easily adopted and cost-effective tool, providing climate-smart benefits without requiring a complete overhaul of a grower's cropping system.

"Agricultural biologicals have been widely adopted around the world as powerful tools to improve plant and soil health, manage climate-related abiotic and biotic stress, and deliver yield and ROI benefits to growers," said Courtenay Wolfe, Chair and CEO of FBSciences. "However, agricultural biologicals' robust climate mitigation capabilities are less understood. This TFI Task Force will bring together leading players in the industry, providing the latest research, innovations, and recommendations to the USDA and policymakers to incorporate these powerful tools into future policy and programs."

"As our industry seeks out tools and strategies to meet growing regulatory pressure and demand for increased sustainability, agricultural biologicals provide powerful tools for plant, soil, and climate health while still meeting growing productivity requirements," said Ed Thomas, Vice President of Government Affairs with TFI.

Members of TFI's Biostimulants Council, as well as other stakeholders in the industry, will be invited to join the Task Force. The Task Force will work together to collate and collaborate on trials proving the benefits of agricultural biologicals, as well as providing counsel to federal policy makers. Stakeholders interested in joining the Task Force should contact Ed Thomas at TFI.

About FBSciences

FBSciences is a global leader in the innovation and commercialization of climate-smart biologicals for agriculture. Their naturally derived, proprietary technologies are the foundation for their biostimulant, biopesticide, and fertilizer product lines. With over 100 million dollars in commercial success and more than 1600 independent and university studies over 15 years, FBSciences has proven their technologies and products increase quality and nutrient density, improve stress mitigation and recovery, produce healthier plants, and higher yields, and increase utilization of other crop inputs. In addition, their sustainable products provide measurable benefits to the environment, including increased nitrogen use efficiency, leading to N 2 O emissions reduction, decreased nitrogen runoff, and reduced C0 2 emissions by increased carbon sequestration. With an opportunity for meaningful impact on every managed acre, FBSciences is committed to harnessing the power of nature to transform agriculture globally. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and learn more at www.fbsciences.com.

