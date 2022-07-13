FINN Partners Names Shannon Riggs Managing Partner

Appointment aligns with leadership transition and succession plan, primes agency to capitalize on future growth opportunities in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications firm FINN Partners has named Shannon Riggs a managing partner of its Pacific Northwest Strategic Communications Business Unit. Riggs is preparing for a seamless transition in the unit's leadership, taking the reins from marketing communications industry icon Wendy Lane Stevens. Lane Stevens has announced her retirement effective Sept. 30 following more than 40 years in the business and more than six years as managing partner of FINN's Portland-based office. Riggs' appointment reinforces FINN Partners' commitment to ensuring the next generation of leadership and marketing services are in place and poised for future growth in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

Shannon Riggs, Managing Partner, Pacific Northwest Strategic Communications Business Unit (PRNewswire)

Riggs takes reins from retiring Lane Stevens

"It is with heartfelt gratitude that we offer our best wishes to Wendy as she embarks on a new chapter. She has been a true collaborative partner since our alliance first formed in 2016 and has instilled her brand of tenacity, creativity and drive in the next generation," said Peter Finn, founding managing partner and CEO. "Since bringing Wendy's agency, LANE PR, into the FINN Partners fold, we have welcomed additional high-caliber firms from around the Pacific Northwest. Staffed with up-and-coming leaders like Shannon Riggs, we are confident that our business momentum will only build in this important region."

Riggs has dedicated nearly 25 years to the marketing communications industry and counsels CEOs and senior marketing executives at national nonprofits, regional brands and Fortune 500 companies. Previously a senior partner, she has developed a reputation for conceiving strategies that drive change and build business, and she is well-equipped to lead the office into its next chapter. Her tenure with FINN Partners extends to when she joined the predecessor office in Portland, LANE PR, in 2006. As managing partner, Riggs will oversee the management of what is now the Pacific Northwest Strategic Communications Business Unit and its staff, the majority of which are based in Portland. She has been working closely on a smooth changeover with Lane Stevens, who continues in her duties through Sept. 30.

"It has been a privilege to work alongside Shannon for more than 15 years and witness her clear impact on our clients' business, on our unit's growth and on our staff's development," said Lane Stevens. "Shannon is already a highly accomplished and strategic PR practitioner, but I know she will continue to exceed all expectations as she embraces this new role with her characteristic positive and inspiring outlook. I can't wait to see how FINN and our Pacific Northwest team grow next."

Leadership transition supports continued growth

The Pacific Northwest is a key growth market for FINN Partners, which has acquired three best-in-class integrated communications and marketing agencies since 2016: Portland-based LANE PR, Seattle-based Barokas Communications and Vancouver, Washington-based AHA (Alling Henning Associates).

The global PR agency's Pacific Northwest offices represent a diverse portfolio of regionally and national based clients across industries such as technology, financial services, manufacturing, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and health. With a workforce of more than 75, the three Pacific Northwest offices provide integrated communications services and expertise including corporate communications; internal communications and employee engagement; public relations; and influencer and digital marketing.

In its 10 years of business, FINN Partners has grown from about $24 million in fees to almost $170 million in fees in 2021. The Pacific Northwest offices have been instrumental in the agency's growth in recent years and, given their outlooks, are expected to be strong contributors to a continuation of this upwards trajectory.

About FINN Partners

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has grown from about $24 million in fees to almost $170 million in fees over 10 years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record-setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 1,200 professionals across 27 offices, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. FINN Partners clients are also supported through longstanding partner agencies and its membership in the PROI network of leading agencies around the world. Headquartered in New York, FINN has offices in: Atlanta, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Guam, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Orange County, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Vancouver and Washington, D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

Contact:

FINN Partners:

Celia Jones, Global Director of Marketing Communications

celia.jones@finnpartners.com

773.885.9781 (Chicago)

FINN Partners (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FINN Partners