Nationwide tour "Smarter Lemonade. Sweeter Summer." pops up in select markets promising free lemonade packed with probiotics

CHICAGO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, KeVita®, a leading brand of delicious, probiotic sparkling beverages, is putting a modern twist on the beloved classic taste of childhood lemonade with its new line of light and refreshing Sparking Probiotic Lemonades. The delightfully bubbly summertime drinks, available in flavors Classic and Peach, taste delicious, are packed with billions of live probiotics, and are made with organic ingredients and fermented water kefir culture. Each 15.2-ounce serving bottle of KeVita's certified non-alcoholic Sparkling Probiotic Lemonade contains 30 calories or less and 6g of sugar.

KeVita Reimagines a Summer Favorite with New Sparkling Probiotic Lemonades (PRNewswire)

To celebrate, KeVita Lemonade Stands will be popping up across the country for consumers to have the chance to taste the product as part of a nationwide tour, "Smarter Lemonade. Sweeter Summer." KeVita will delight visitors by giving away more than 50,000 bottles of free lemonade, offering summer-themed giveaways and curating lemonade-themed picnic areas, perfect for lounging and sipping.

Starting this week through National Lemonade Day in late August, KeVita's nationwide tour, "Smarter Lemonade. Sweeter Summer" will visit yoga classes, parks, movie nights, concerts, festivals and more, starting with the following nine cities in July and expanding to more in August.

Albany, New York

New York, New York

Scranton, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Washington, D.C.

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Des Moines, Iowa

Omaha, Nebraska

San Diego, California

"Lemonade is the official flavor of summer, and we love that our new KeVita Sparkling Probiotic Lemonades, packed with probiotics, give people a new reason to enjoy this beloved beverage. Through the "Smarter Lemonade. Sweeter Summer." tour, we're excited to offer people everywhere a delicious new twist on the beloved childhood classic," says Samantha Siegal, Senior Director of Emerging Brands, Tropicana Brands Group.

KeVita Sparkling Probiotic Lemonades are available now nationwide. To find a retailer near you or to attend a local KeVita "Smarter Lemonade. Sweeter Summer." tour stop, visit KeVita.com and follow @KeVitaDrinks on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Tropicana Brand Group

Tropicana Brands Group brings together an exciting, global portfolio of some of the world's most iconic juice brands including Tropicana, Naked, KeVita, Izze, Dole, Copella, and Punica. Established in 2022 as a joint venture between PAI Partners and PepsiCo, the company aims to promote new growth for its business, opportunities for its people and accelerate a vision to quench the world's thirst for more delight and nourishment. With a global footprint of more than 2,000 associates that spans North America and Europe, we are proud of our industry-leading capabilities in areas that include innovation, R&D, manufacturing, distribution, sales, marketing and nutrition expertise. For more, please visit www.tropicanabrandsgroup.com

Media Contacts:

Hannah Donohue

hannah.donohue@tropicana.com

Sarah Rothe

srothe@golin.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KeVita