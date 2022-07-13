OneBill Receives 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Honored for Exceptional Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneBill announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named its Billing Automation Platform as a 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner. This is in fact the fifth consecutive year that the business has taken out this award.

"Receiving this award for the fifth consecutive year is truly an honor, and is a testament to the dedication and hard work that our engineering team is putting into constantly innovating our solution, to make billing more streamlined for our customers." said JK Chelladurai , CEO, OneBill.

"It gives me great pleasure to honor OneBill as a 2022 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by OneBill in their groundbreaking work on their automated billing platform."



Winners of the 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

About OneBill Software Inc.

OneBill is an automated billing platform that provides complete visibility into all receivables, allowing businesses to monetize their products/services efficiently, automate the order fulfillment process, manage channel partners in real-time, and have a 360-degree view of their customer interactions, to ultimately accelerate time to market and maximize revenue. The platform is an end-to-end revenue management ecosystem that consists of opportunity tracking, product configuration, quoting, contract management, customer relationship management, order fulfillment, inventory

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com . Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group. Subscribe or visit www.itmag.com .

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities.

