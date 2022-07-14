Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Adds Extra Capacity and Special Service Ahead of San Diego Comic-Con

Additional seats will accommodate an increase in passengers traveling by train to the international convention.

ORANGE, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Surfliner trains are expected to see a surge of travelers heading to San Diego for Comic-Con International, returning July 21-24 after a two-year hiatus. Extra equipment and one additional round-trip will increase capacity by approximately 6,000 seats on the Pacific Surfliner over the four-day period.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Comic-Con International would draw more than 160,000 people to San Diego annually. The event was cancelled in 2020 and scaled back for 2021, but is returning with a full schedule of events for 2022, including workshops, panels, film screenings, and competitions. Trains traveling between Los Angeles and San Diego are expected to be busy as fans of comic books and pop culture, industry professionals, and cosplayers ride the Pacific Surfliner to the convention. The train is a popular travel option to Comic-Con since the train stops in the downtown area, not far from festivities.

Customers interested in traveling on the convention dates are encouraged to plan ahead and book early. Extra seating will be added to select trains to increase capacity. In addition, two special trains will operate July 21-24 with the following schedule:

Train 568 will depart Los Angeles at 9:10 a.m. and arrive in San Diego at 12:04 p.m. , making all stops in between

Train 589 will depart San Diego at 6:01 p.m. and arrive in Los Angeles at 9:26 p.m. , making all stops in between

Passengers are encouraged to follow safety measures and important public health orders in place. This includes washing hands, using sanitizer often and staying home if they are feeling sick. Face coverings are not required onboard Pacific Surfliner trains, however, anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so. Masks are still required in Los Angeles County train stations.

Tips for Traveling by Train to Comic-Con

Enjoy flexibility with unreserved coach tickets: Unreserved coach tickets allow customers to ride any Pacific Surfliner train from the origin station to the destination station listed on the ticket. This provides flexibility to take a different train than the one selected in the booking process. Because Unreserved Coach seats are available to boarding passengers on a first-come, first-served basis, trains can occasionally become crowded.

Upgrade the experience with Business Class: Customers receive a guaranteed seat, as well as complimentary snack and drink, priority boarding in San Diego, and bonus Amtrak Guest Rewards points. The number of Business Class seats on each train is limited, so it's best to book early.

Follow @PacSurfliners on Twitter: Stay updated with real-time alerts regarding which trains are expected to be busy. With an Unreserved Coach ticket, customers can choose to take an earlier or later train at no charge if the one they were planning to take is expected to be crowded.

