Dataminr Appoints Dave DeWalt as Chair of its New Corporate Market Advisory Board and Forges Strategic Partnership with NightDragon

Dataminr adds cybersecurity industry pioneer Dave DeWalt to lead its corporate market advisory board and enters new strategic partnership with NightDragon to further accelerate its rapid client growth across corporate enterprises

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataminr , the world's leading real-time information discovery platform, today announced a new strategic advisory partnership with NightDragon, a dedicated cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy investment and advisory firm, to further turbocharge its growth and drive meaningful impact for corporate enterprises facing growing challenges at the intersection of cyber and physical security.

As part of this partnership, NightDragon will bring to bear decades of experience from its broad network of advisors and internal team of industry experts, who will work with Dataminr to rapidly expand the use of their pioneering products by CISOs and CSOs across global enterprises, forge new strategic partnerships, and conduct joint webinars and studies on emerging trends in cyber and physical security, and cyber-physical threat fusion solutions.

Additionally, NightDragon Founder and Managing Director and cybersecurity industry luminary Dave DeWalt will also form and lead Dataminr's new Corporate Market Advisory Board of top industry leaders from the fields of physical security, cyber security, and reputation risk. Together, this Board will provide ongoing strategic guidance to Dataminr, assist the company in further expanding its client foothold across global enterprises, and help to unlock the full potential of its real-time information discovery platform across a growing set of corporate use cases.

"In today's world, we are facing greater cyber and physical threats than ever before, reinforcing the need for faster response, more effective risk mitigation and stronger crisis management for corporate enterprises around the world. Dataminr is uniquely positioned to solve these challenges with our real-time AI Platform and, with the help of NightDragon and our new corporate market advisory board chaired by Dave DeWalt, we can establish ourselves as the leader in the emerging space of converged cyber-physical security," said Ted Bailey, Founder and CEO of Dataminr.

"Over the last few years, we have seen the fusion of cyber and physical coming together, demanding a new generation of real-time risk mitigation tools. The NightDragon team and I look forward to working closely with the Dataminr team to bring to market the industry's first cyber-physical threat fusion solution to CISOs and CSOs and further establish the company as the clear market leader in this emerging field," said Dave DeWalt, Founder and Managing Director, NightDragon. DeWalt brings more than 25 years of experience leading both early-stage innovators and Fortune 500 organizations including as CEO of McAfee, FireEye and Documentum, where he collectively drove more than $20B of shareholder value.

Today's announcement aligns with a year of significant growth for Dataminr. Following its successful $475M growth capital financing in 2021 at a $4.1B valuation, Dataminr acquired WatchKeeper, an innovative geovisualization platform, and Krizo, a real-time crisis response platform–– both of which are now fully integrated into Dataminr Pulse and available to customers. With these capabilities integrated into Pulse, corporate enterprises now have the tools to both seamlessly contextualize and take rapid action on the realtime events and critical information discovered by Dataminr. Today, Dataminr's Pulse product is leveraged by nearly two-thirds of the Fortune 50 and half of the Fortune 100 across sectors spanning financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, energy, retail, consumer goods, transportation and logistics, and more.

ABOUT DATAMINR

Dataminr delivers the earliest warnings on high impact events and critical information far in advance of other sources. Recognized as one of the world's leading AI businesses, Dataminr enables faster response, more effective risk mitigation and stronger crisis management for public and private sector organizations spanning global corporations, first responders, NGOs, and newsrooms. Recently valued at $4.1B, Dataminr is one of New York's top private technology companies, with 900+ employees across eight global offices.

Since its founding in 2009, Dataminr has created the world's leading real-time information discovery platform, which detects digital patterns of emerging events and critical information from public data signals. Today, Dataminr's leading AI platform performs trillions of daily computations across billions of public data inputs from over 300,000 unique public data sources. The company has been recognized for its groundbreaking AI platform and rapid revenue growth by Forbes AI 50 and Deloitte Fast 500, and has been named to Forbes Cloud 100 for five consecutive years.

Alongside Dataminr's corporate product, Dataminr Pulse, the company provides public sector organizations with its First Alert product for first response, including the United Nations, which relies on First Alert in over 100 countries. Dataminr for News is used by more than 650 newsrooms and by over 30,000 journalists worldwide.

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at www.nightdragon.com .

