MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Thomas University (STU) President, David A. Armstrong, J.D. has accepted his invitation to join the Florida Council of 100. The Council of 100 is "a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization of business leaders, which exists to promote the economic growth of Florida and improve the economic well-being and quality of life of its citizenry" and is composed of members who "have achieved a high degree of success and recognition in their business or profession; have demonstrated involvement in Florida public policy issues; and possess the personal qualities of character, personality, and leadership ability." (fc110.org)

David A. Armstrong, J.D., President of St. Thomas University, joins the Florida Council of 100. (PRNewswire)

"I could not be more honored to be selected to serve on the Council of 100 of the State of Florida," stated President Armstrong. "These are the best of the best leaders in what I feel is the best state in the union. I will work very hard to live up to the confidence that Chair of the Membership Committee Rodney Barretto, and President and CEO Bob Ward have shown in selecting me to be on the Council. I look forward to participating on behalf of St. Thomas University and advancing the interests of the State of Florida."

Under President Armstrong's leadership, St. Thomas University has experienced four years of record undergraduate enrollment in a row and was ranked #1 by U.S. News & World Report for Social Mobility. The University's endowment has grown from $30 million in fiscal year 2018 to approximately $41 million in 2022. President Armstrong's goals for STU include improving national recognition in athletics, taking University programs globally through expanded online education, and becoming the great Catholic university of the southern United States.

