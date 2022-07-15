Princess Cruises’ Kids Sail Free Promotion Offers Incredible Savings on Family Vacations

Additional Discounts of Up to 25% Off Make Family Vacations Even More Affordable

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Princess cruise is already the best value in travel and the line's new Kids Sail Free offer is offering families even bigger savings on their 2023 vacation plans. The first of its kind offer from Princess can also be paired with discounts of up to 25%, making vacations in the new year even more affordable.

These limited time offers are available on a wide variety of 2023 cruises to the Caribbean, Mexico, the Mediterranean, California Coast, Alaska and Canada/New England, providing an unforgettable opportunity to create a lifetime of memories enjoying Princess' all-ages amenities and activities and visiting some of the world's most spectacular and iconic destinations.

"Kids Sail Free" offer is available for all third and fourth guests and bookable through August 15, 2022. Additional details and general terms about this limited time offer can be found at www.princess.com .

Sample cruise fares, based on double occupancy, with third and fourth guests sailing free in the same stateroom, include:

Western Caribbean with Mexico on Ruby Princess ( Jan. 8, 2023 ), starting at $449

Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez on Diamond Princess ( Jan. 29, 2023 ), starting at $449

Classic California Coast on Discovery Princess ( March 11, 2023 ), starting at $599

Mediterranean with France & Italy on Enchanted Princess ( April 15, 2023 ), starting at $799

Voyage of the Glaciers (Northbound) on Majestic Princess ( May 13, 2023 ), starting at $499

Classic Canada & New England on Caribbean Princess ( Aug. 4, 2023 ), starting at $1,099

All Princess sailings offer a variety of family friendly cruise activities, including:

Discovery at SEA Programs: Through an exclusive partnership with Discovery™, guests can enjoy stargazing on the top deck, activities featuring hit shows such as Shark Week and Finding Bigfoot, and the Encounters with Discovery at SEA speaker series.

Discovery™, Discovery Family & Animal Planet™ Shore Excursions: Enriching, immersive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences for the whole family, only available through Princess.

Camp Discovery™ Youth & Teen Clubs: Engaging youth programming and wonder-filled centers designed for the youngest guests:

Movies Under the Stars®: Throughout the day and night, the exclusive open-air poolside amphitheater is the go-to destination for feature films, thrilling concerts and exciting sporting events such as live football games. Cozy up under a fleece blanket in the comfortable lounger and feast on complimentary fresh-popped popcorn in the evening or delicious cookies and milk during the day.

Reef Family Splash Zone: The perfect place to relax, have fun and enjoy the water featuring an interactive splash pad, oversized backyard games and mocktails. Only available on Caribbean Princess.

Additional information about cruise activities for the whole family can be found at www.princess.com/ships-and-experience/onboard-experience/kids-and-teens/.

"Kids Sail Free" runs from July 15, 2022 to August 15, 2022, and is available to residents 21 years of age and older of the United States & D.C., Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Bermuda. "Kids Sail Free" offer excludes taxes, fees, and port expenses ("TFPE") and deposit. First or second guest in stateroom will be responsible for all TFPE associated with free guest, as well as any other charges or expenses for such guest, and shall be responsible for their own prevailing cruise rates. Offer applies only to the third or fourth guests booked in the same stateroom as the first and second guests. There is no guarantee of availability at time of booking.

More information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 330 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation, giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

