Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Cynthia Conner as General Manager of The Homewood Suites by Hilton Mobile East Bay Daphne

COVINGTON, Ky., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Cynthia Conner has been appointed the general manager of the Homewood Suites by Hilton Mobile East Bay Daphne.https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/cvgca-courtyard-cincinnati-airport/ Ms. Conner brings over 13 years of hospitality experience to her new role as general manager having previously served as the general manager for the Home2Suites in Pensacola, Florida.

An experienced leader in both operations and sales, Ms. Conner is responsible for overseeing and executing the hotel and property operations, including staff management, guest satisfaction, and community relations.

Prior to joining The Homewood Suites Mobile East Bay Daphne, Conner served in multiple leadership roles with Encore Hospitality, including general manager and dual director of operations for the Courtyard by Marriott, and the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Spanish Fort, Alabama. Conner attended Pensacola State College and Wallace Community College and serves on the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association as well as Hospitality Roundtable.

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select-service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

