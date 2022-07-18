DroneUp Invites Media to Flight Services Showcase Event, Highlighting Capabilities Beyond Delivery at All Three Northwest Arkansas Hubs

Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman along with Economic Development and Chamber ambassadors will join the event as official partners to host the ribbon cutting



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DroneUp, LLC , an American technology company that provides drone innovation solutions, today announced their Flight Services Showcase Event at Walmart's Store 100 location.

DroneUp - Matching Missions to Pilots (PRNewsfoto/DroneUp) (PRNewswire)

What: This showcase is an open house to formally launch DroneUp's flight services such as inspection, mapping and aerial imaging here in the Northwest Arkansas market, showcasing all three hub locations from Walmart's Store 100 with drone demos.

Who: This event is for the media and the local community at large. Bentonville Economic Development & Chamber ambassadors as DroneUp official partners will host the ribbon cutting. In attendance from DroneUp will be key contacts from the business development, strategy, flight operations, hub operations, training and development, community affairs, and marketing departments.

When: Thursday, July 21, 12:45 - 4:00 p.m. CT. The agenda includes:

12:45 p.m. - Guests to arrive

1:00 p.m. - Ribbon cutting

1:30- 4:00 pm . - Drone demonstrations on the half hour

Where: Store 100 hub and adjacent parking area, 406 Walton Blvd., Bentonville, AR

For additional background on DroneUp's collaboration with Walmart, please visit this recent post by David Guggina, Senior Vice President of Innovation and Automation, Walmart U.S.: We're Bringing the Convenience of Drone Delivery to 4 Million U.S. Households in Partnership with DroneUp .

To RSVP or to set up a specific time to connect with a DroneUp spokesperson on-site or following the event, please email droneup@escalatepr.com .

About DroneUp

DroneUp is an American technology company that combines airspace solutions, software applications, analytics platforms, and a trusted team of industry leaders to help companies operate at scale with drone innovation.

In 2021, DroneUp received a significant investment from the #1 retailer in the world, Walmart, Inc. DroneUp was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

For more information: https://www.droneup.com.

