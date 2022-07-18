The Fry-Cast Is In: Wendy's Hot & Crispy Summer Is Hot, Hot, Hot

The Queen of QSR Celebrates the Heat with Another Hot & Crispy Fry Deal

WHAT:

The July fry-cast is in, and it's a HOT one. Just in time for the historically hottest weeks of the year, Wendy's® is dropping another hot & crispy fry deal to bring the heat, and the sweet, to fans nationwide. Hot temps trigger hot deals, so fans won't want to miss out on this sweet and salty treat.

WHERE & WHEN:

For the rest of July Fry, fans can snag a FREE Medium Fry with any size Frosty® mobile order purchase in the Wendy's app*. Yes, that includes the limited time Strawberry Frosty. A berry hot deal indeed.

WHY:

Hot respects hot. We believe we are the hottest and crispiest fries in the game, Wendy's knows a thing or two about celebrating the hot, and crispy, things in life. If you're looking for cold and soggy French fries, you better look somewhere else. We're talking natural-cut, skin-on fries, sprinkled with a hint of sea salt and guaranteed hot & crispy or we'll replace them.

HOW:

Download the Wendy's mobile app and head to your nearest Wendy's to start claiming this hot deal.

Don't forget, to celebrate Wendy's two-year Rewards anniversary on July 21, Wendy's Rewards members, will get 2x Bonus Rewards points on all Wendy's combo purchases**. Earn free food by eating delicious food.

