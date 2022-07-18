Troutman Pepper Grows National Real Estate Practice with Addition of Partner Anna Altizer Dix

ATLANTA, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna Altizer Dix, a highly regarded commercial real estate attorney, has joined Troutman Pepper's national Real Estate Practice Group as a partner in Atlanta. Dix joins the firm from BakerHostetler.

"We are thrilled with the addition of Anna to our team," said Anthony Greene, leader of Troutman Pepper's Real Estate Practice Group. "Anna has a fantastic reputation among our clients and other attorneys. We believe she will step into our group seamlessly and make a significant impact from day one."

Dix's practice spans several fields, including commercial acquisitions and dispositions, finance, real estate development, and leasing transactions. She represents national developers in assembling, acquiring, developing, and financing mixed-use student housing projects, and has significant experience representing borrowers and lenders in complex financing transactions, including commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transactions and construction loans.

"Anna is an accomplished real estate attorney and will be a great asset to our real estate practice," said Chuck Palmer, managing partner of the firm's Atlanta office. "Her extensive experience handling acquisitions, leasing, development and financing matters make her a strategic fit for our firm to expand client offerings in Atlanta and beyond."

Troutman Pepper's Real Estate Practice Group helps clients in their most complex real estate transactions. Clients include owners, developers, and financiers of some of the largest projects across the country in both the private and public sectors. The practice has been recognized by several leading industry authorities, including Chambers USA, Legal 500, and U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms", among others.

"I am excited to join Troutman Pepper's sophisticated real estate practice," Dix said. "The firm's talented team and national footprint create the ideal environment to expand my practice. I look forward to partnering with my new colleagues to serve our clients' evolving needs."

Dix earned her J.D. and B.A. from Emory University and her M.A. in urban education policy from Loyola Marymount University. As an active Emory alumna, she serves as an ambassador and mentor to first-generation students through the university's 1915 Scholars Program.

