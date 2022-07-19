Atonarp Welcomes Nobel Laureate James E. Rothman to its Board of Directors

TOKYO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atonarp, a leader advancing clinical diagnostics, life science research, semiconductor and industrial process control through digital molecular profiling, announces that James Rothman, Ph.D., has agreed to serve on its board as an independent director. Dr. Rothman will add his expertise to inform and advance the Company's roadmap of next-generation molecular sensing and diagnostic products.

Dr. Rothman is currently the Sterling Professor and Chair of the Department of Cell Biology at Yale University School of Medicine. Prior to joining the faculty at Yale in 2008, he served as Chief Scientist of General Electric Healthcare and its predecessor, Amersham. Dr. Rothman also served as an advisor to top research management at Genentech, Merck & Co., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, and Eli Lilly. He previously has been a professor at Stanford, Princeton, and Columbia Universities and at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, where he served as Vice-Chairman of the Sloan-Kettering Institute. Dr. Rothman is a recipient of the 2013 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine and the 2002 Albert Lasker Basic Medical Research Award for work showing how tiny sac-like structures (called vesicles) help transport substances within the body. This research provided the conceptual framework for understanding such diverse and important processes as the release of insulin into the blood, communication between nerve cells in the brain, and the entry of viruses to infect cells.

Dr. Rothman's current research concerns the biophysics of membrane fusion and its regulation in exocytosis; the dynamics of the Golgi apparatus at super-resolution; and the use of bio-inspired design in nanotechnology. He is a member of the US National Academies of Science and of Medicine.

"We are truly honored to have such a highly distinguished scientist join us," said Prakash Murthy, Atonarp Founder and CEO. "Dr. Rothman will be an invaluable resource as we work to achieve our mission of unlocking molecular insights to accelerate human progress."

"I am delighted to work with Atonarp because I am deeply impressed by their unique multi-laser optical spectroscopy and mass spectrometry technology platforms. I envision broad applications in life sciences and look forward to working with the team to make our vision a reality," said Dr. Rothman.

About Atonarp

Atonarp is advancing clinical diagnostics, life science research, semiconductor, and industrial process control through digital molecular profiling. Our ASTON and ATON platforms harness the power of innovative spectrometry technologies with advanced analytics to generate real-time, actionable results. Our platforms can be applied to a wide variety of applications across multiple industries. In-situ, highly sensitive and fast molecular metrology in advanced manufacturing processes means higher throughput, improved efficiency, and reduced waste. Our quantitative, multiplex chemistry-free diagnostic tests enable disease diagnosis and monitoring at the point-of-care, which can improve outcomes and patient satisfaction at lower cost.

