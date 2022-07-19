CeraVe Expands Cleanser and Skin Renewing Collections with New Dermatologist-Developed Eye Cream and Makeup Removers

Top Dermatologist-Recommended Skincare Brand in the U.S. Reinforces Commitment to Innovative, Efficacious Products with New Launches that Help Customize Skincare Routines

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CeraVe, the #1 dermatologist recommended skincare brand in the United States1, is introducing three new products to its growing portfolio of effective skincare solutions this month: Comforting Eye Makeup Remover, Makeup Removing Cleanser Balm and Skin Renewing Eye Cream. As with all CeraVe products, each product was developed with dermatologists and is formulated with three essential ceramides – 1, 3 and 6-II – to restore and maintain the natural protective skin barrier.

CeraVe Makeup Removing Cleanser Balm (PRNewswire)

As a brand dedicated to providing therapeutic skincare for all, CeraVe is continuously innovating and expanding its lineup of efficacious products with a range of uses and benefits to meet users' ever-evolving skin needs.

Comforting Eye Makeup Remover: This bi-phase water and oil makeup remover gently removes dirt and stubborn eye makeup, including long wear eye makeup and waterproof mascara, leaving skin feeling clean, comforted and refreshed, without any greasy residue left behind. Featuring a soothing, milky texture, the makeup remover features hyaluronic acid and ceramides, and is ophthalmologist-tested, allergy-tested and alcohol free, making it suitable for contact lens wearers and for all skin types.





Makeup Removing Cleanser Balm: The brand's first-ever cleansing balm is formulated with plant-based jojoba oil to help retain moisture as you cleanse, leaving skin feeling nourished and comforted. The unique melting formula effectively dissolves long-wear makeup on the whole face, as well as waterproof mascara, without leaving a greasy residue or drying out skin. It's non-comedogenic and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.





Skin Renewing Eye Cream: Joining the Skin Renewing line, this eye cream contains an anti-aging Peptide Complex to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and crow's feet, as well as caffeine to reduce both puffiness and the appearance of dark circles. The lightweight and deeply hydrating formula delivers all-day moisture for younger, healthier looking skin, leaving the under eye area visibly smoothed and brightened.

"I've been using CeraVe for more than a decade and confidently recommend the brand to my patients because I know each product is carefully formulated with ingredients that safely and effectively address a wide range of skin concerns," says triple board-certified dermatologist Dr. Mamina Turegano. "I'm excited that their newest products offer even more makeup-removing and anti-aging options for my patients that incorporate ingredients I can trust for all skin types."

"As part of our mission in providing therapeutic skincare for all, we are continuously consulting dermatologists to ensure we're developing products that are meeting the ever-evolving needs that they hear from their patients," says Jasteena Gill, VP of Marketing at CeraVe. "In working closely with dermatologists in both development and formulation, CeraVe continues to deliver products that are gentle yet effective for all skin types, and we are excited to introduce these three new offerings that will help consumers continue to customize their skincare routines to uniquely address their own skin's needs."

All three new products are available now at drugstores nationwide and Amazon, with the new Comforting Eye Makeup Remover at $10.99, Makeup Removing Cleanser Balm at $12.99 and Skin Renewing Eye Cream at $24.99.

The latest launches join CeraVe's extensive line of cleansers, serums, moisturizers, sunscreens and more, all formulated with the combination of ceramides 1, 3 and 6-II that are essential to restoring and maintaining the skin's natural barrier. For more product information and skincare tips, visit CeraVe at www.cerave.com and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

1 IQVIA, ProVoice Survey, 12 months ending January 2022

About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 and developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is the first and only brand to offer a complete line of products containing essential ceramides and patented MVE technology to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier. CeraVe has a full line of skincare products to follow the dermatologist-recommended steps of: cleanse, treat, moisturize, and protect. The brand's mission is to provide therapeutic skincare for all. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or at www.cerave.com.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 34 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 25.8 billion euros in 2016 and employs 89,300 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce. Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,870 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 "Sharing Beauty With All" sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain. For more information visit www.loreal.com.

CeraVe Comforting Eye Makeup Remover (PRNewswire)

CeraVe Skin Renewing Eye Cream (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/CeraVe) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CeraVe