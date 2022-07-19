Leading Managed Service Provider Hosts Fourth Annual Education Conference, Continues Legacy of MSP Industry Support With "Top 50" Channel Event

Build IT LIVE '22 provides templates, tools, and solutions to help MSP peers overcome personal and professional obstacles, boosting growth potential

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IT By Design (ITBD), a Master Managed Services Provider (MSP), will hold its fourth annual Build IT LIVE '22 education conference from Wednesday, July 27, to Friday, July 29, at the Hyatt Regency on the Hudson in Jersey City, NJ. This "Top 50" channel event will host more than 500 attendees representing 200 unique MSP practices and 40 sponsors in an in-person affair. The attendees will be seeking answers to arduous challenges that their MSP businesses are facing, especially regarding acquiring talent in a tough hiring market and the persistent threat of cyberattacks.

With more than two decades of experience as a technology services provider—first as an MSP, and then for MSPs—IT by Design (ITBD) continuously helps clients navigate the transforming technical landscape. Learn more about how we can help your MSP scale successfully at www.itbd.net. (PRNewsfoto/IT By Design) (PRNewswire)

ITBD, a market leader in delivering engineering talent and education to MSPs, will offer a robust agenda packed with a wide range of top-tier industry educators and internationally known keynote speakers who will help guide attendees through an array of pressing business and personal growth issues.

"Build IT LIVE is an event that helps MSP owners and leaders be the hero their businesses need during the challenging times ― like what we're facing today with a recession looming, talent issues, and continual cyber threats," said Sunny Kaila, founder and chief executive officer, ITBD. "It's a place where like-minded individuals and businesses come together to learn and support each other, because when the channel succeeds we all succeed."

The conference will cover four key operational channels: Revenue Growth, Operational Maturity, Leadership & Culture, and Talent Hiring & Retention.

"By covering these four key channels, our event provides the needed templates, tools and solutions to address areas critical to the success of MSP businesses and their team members," said Kam Kaila, President, IT BY Design. "It's where MSP owners and leaders can learn to optimize their service streams, focus on long-term planning for their organizations, and concentrate on capacity building."

An exclusive offsite event includes a visit to MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants, where attendees will join Eli Manning, the former New York Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, for a fireside chat about leadership, followed by a meet-and-greet.

Other keynote speakers include:

Mike Michalowicz – Author, Profit First

Kevin Brown – Author, The Hero Effect: Being Your Best When it Matters the Most!

Dr. Larry Little – CEO of Eagle Center for Leadership

Sunny Kaila – Founder & CEO, IT BY Design

Many CEOs will also be speaking, including:

Colin Knox , Gradient MSP

Joe Pagliuca , N-Able

Danny Jenkins , Threatlocker

Kyle Hansloven, Huntress

Kevin Nejad , Vijilan Security

Panel discussions will feature some of the most influential Platform MSPs, including:

Michelle Acardi , CEO, Logically

Kevin Blake , CEO & President, ICS

Kevin Cooke , CEO, Purple Guys

Rashaad Bajwa , CEO, Integris

Neil Medwed , Executive Director, Meriplex

Patrick Kinsella , Chief Strategy Officer & President, OnePath

Also attending will be a who's who of channel greats, including channel legends:

Rob Rae , SVP of Business Development, Datto

Arlin Sorensen , VP of Ecosystem Evangelism, ConnectWise

Gary Pica , Owner, TruMethods LLC

Brad Schow , VP of Consulting, Connectwise

Event highlights include:

Breakout sessions covering nine critical domain areas and their pain points

More than 44 exclusive editable templates and tools that can be immediately deployed in an MSP

Introduction of new ITBD partnerships and their value to clients

In-person peer-to-peer networking

For more information about Build IT LIVE '22, visit www.buildit-live.net.

About IT By Design

With more than two decades of experience as a technology services provider—first as an MSP, and then for MSPs—IT by Design (ITBD) helps partners navigate the volatile technical landscape. As the authority on MSP-trained technical talent, it understands the challenges its customers face when recruiting team members. ITBD addresses those issues through many solutions: dedicated staffing, 24x7x365 NOC services, helpdesk solutions, RMM virtual admin, vCIO consulting, security, and professional services. ITBD is headquartered in New Jersey and has facilities in India and the Philippines. Learn more about ITBD at www.itbd.net.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IT By Design