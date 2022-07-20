MAKEUP REVOLUTION INTRODUCES IRL FILTER FOUNDATION

New Makeup Collection from Makeup Revolution is Aiming to Inspire Real Life Beauty

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Makeup Revolution, the ever-popular British beloved makeup brand launches today, IRL Filter Foundation, an all-new foundation line available exclusively at ULTA Beauty stores nationwide, on Ulta.com and RevolutionBeauty.com. With 30 inclusive and skin-loving shades, the breathable foundation supports your skin's true beauty leaving beauty filters behind. IRL Foundation serves as confidence in a bottle and is formulated to diffuse pores and withstands a 16-hour wear – No touch ups needed!

IRL Filter Foundation (PRNewswire)

Makeup Revolution launches IRL Filter Foundation to their coveted makeup portfolio with a campaign aiming to inspire consumers to feel confident with the comfortable long wear formula.

The soft matte and breathable foundation is oil-free, provides 20% more pigment for easy buildable coverage and is infused with Niacinamide for diffusing pores and concealing potential blemishes. With 30 shades ranging from fair to deep that are vegan and cruelty-free, Makeup Revolution continues to embrace a diverse breadth of consumers.

"With IRL Filter Foundation being one of our biggest launches to date, we are so eager to introduce this campaign to Gen Z and Young Millennials that have shown to be influential and supportive in finding real beauty within, a message that resonates with everyone here at Makeup Revolution," states Adam Minto, CEO and Founder of Revolution Beauty. "Following our success of Conceal & Define and Fast Base collections, we worked to further develop a new inspiring collection with IRL Filter Foundation that will adhere to a variety of consumers."

As the makeup brand behind viral TikTok's stemming from Gen Z and Young Millennials, Revolution Beauty addressed their combined social and retail audience of 8 million to take part in a survey surrounding filter use within their demographic. Results show that 40% of young people distort their appearance on every image they share, 80% of 13–34-year-olds suffer self-esteem issues based on their appearance and 1 in 2 girls dislike the way they look without filter. With Revolution Beauty conducting their own research, IRL Filter Foundation was born to help consumers build confidence and refrain from using filters on social media. In support of #NoFilterRevolution, Makeup Revolution has pledged £25,000 to The Mix, UK's leading support service for those under 25 years of age. Through a 24-hour helpline, The Mix takes on the coming-of-age questions that people under 25 have in order to give them the best support and assure all young people are able to make informed choices about their physical and mental wellbeing. Together, Makeup Revolution and The Mix are providing tools for the next generation to embrace true beauty.

The Makeup Revolution IRL Filter Foundation ($13) is available exclusively at ULTA stores nationwide, on Ulta.com and RevolutionBeauty.com.

ABOUT MAKEUP REVOLUTION// FOLLOW US @MAKEUPREVOLUTION

Makeup Revolution is a British-based, independent company available in over 60 countries worldwide. Makeup Revolution falls under the Revolution Beauty brand umbrella, accompanied with I Heart Revolution, Revolution PRO and Revolution Skincare. Revolution Beauty is the fastest growing company in the UK (December 2018), according to The Sunday Times. #OpenMinds is Revolution's call for everyone to celebrate diversity, embrace imperfection, respect self-expression and support beauty in its many shapes and forms. All Makeup Revolution products are PETA-certified cruelty free, never tested on animals and 76% vegan (and growing!).

Makeup Revolution (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Revolution Beauty