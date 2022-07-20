Nayax Provides Preliminary KPI Data Plans to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday August 17, 2022

Conference Call to be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time/ 3:30 p.m. Israel Time

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to enable retailers to provide consumers with digital, cashless, connected commerce experiences, and enhance consumer loyalty and conversion, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Details of the call can be found below.

"Nayax's second quarter results were highlighted by strong recurring revenue growth of 47% over the prior year quarter and the continued growth in connected devices as an additional 42,000 devices were connected during the quarter. Consistent with past quarters, the strong growth was a combination of continued new customer additions and increased transaction processing volume as we expanded our footprint across the world. We added 4,000 new customers, ending the quarter with 38,000, an increase of 58% over the prior year quarter and again saw a significant increase of 70% in the number of transactions processed over prior year quarter. We are very pleased with our strong results in the first half of the year and remain confident of our mid-term and long-term growth targets," said Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

Revenue for Q2 2022 is expected to be between $40.5 million and $41.5 million , an increase over 30% in comparison to Q2 2021. For all related revenue calculations, the mid-point was taken, for Q2 revenue, at $41.0 million .





Q2 2022 Q2 2021 YoY/ %

Q2 2022 Q1 2022 QoQ/ % Recurring Revenue ($M) (*)

$25.3 $17.2 $8.1/ 47%

$25.3 $22.5 $2.8 / 12% POS Devices Revenue ($M)

$15.7 $13.8 $1.9/ 14%

$15.7 $11.6 $4.1 / 35% Total Revenue ($M)

$41.0 (**) $31.0 $10.0 / 32%

$41.0 (**) $34.1 $6.9 / 20%

(*) Recurring Revenue is comprised of SaaS revenue and payment processing fees.

(**) For all related revenue calculation, mid-point was taken for Q2 revenue, at $41M.

Number of Managed and Connected Devices was approximately 595,000, an increase of approximately 39% over Q2 2021.



As of Jun 30, 2022 As of Jun 30, 2021 YoY/ %

As of Jun 30, 2022 As of Mar 31, 2022 QoQ/ % # Of Managed and

Connected Devices 595,000 429,000 166,000 / 39%

595,000 553,000 42,000 / 8%

Number of Customers grew to approximately 38,000, an increase of 58% over Q2 2021.



As of Jun 30, 2022 As of Jun 30, 2021 YoY/ %

As of Jun 30, 2022 As of Mar 31, 2022 QoQ/ % # Of Customers 38,000 24,000 14,000 / 58%

38,000 34,000 4,000 / 12%

Number of Processed Transactions during Q2 2022 was 316 million, an increase of approximately 70% over Q2 2021.



Q2 2022 Q2 2021 YoY/ %

Q2 2022 Q1 2022 QoQ/ % Processed Transactions Volume (M) 316M 186M 130M / 70%

316M 269M 47M / 17%

Conference Call

Nayax will host a conference call and webcast in English to discuss second quarter 2022 results on August 17, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, 3:30 p.m. Israel Time and 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Participating on the call will be Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer and Sagit Manor, Chief Financial Officer.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the link below. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call, bypassing the live operator. Participants may pre-register any time, including up to and after the call start time. You will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email with the dial in number and a calendar invitation for the event.

To pre-register, go to:

https://services.choruscall.ca/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10019699&linkSecurityString=182969eb8f

For those who are unable to pre-register, kindly join the conference call by using one of the dial-in numbers or clicking the webcast link below.

U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-855-327-6837

ISRAEL TOLL-FREE: 1-809-458-327

INTERNATIONAL TOLL-FREE: 1-631-891-4304

WEBCAST LINK: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1559099&tp_key=12dda7810e

Participants may also register and join the conference call by visiting the Events section of the Nayax website, found here: Events

A replay of the conference call will be available from August 17, 2022 following the call, until August 31, 2022. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay TOLL-FREE: 1-844-512-2921

Replay TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 10166383

An archive of the conference call will be available on Nayax's Investor Relations website Nayax Investors - Nayax.

ABOUT NAYAX

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across channels. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, over 700 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirer and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. Visit www.nayax.com for more information.

The securities referred to in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. In the United States, any offer of the ordinary shares will be made only to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in and in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act or another available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Outside the United States, any offer will be made in accordance with Regulation S of the Securities Act.

Forward looking statement

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, relating to the initial public offering, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR, Inc.

ir@nayax.com

