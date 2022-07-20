SAS receives top score on Disability Equality Index

Analytics leader recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

CARY, N.C., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workplace culture and analytics leader SAS received a top score of 100 in the 2022 Disability Equality Index®, which is acknowledged as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business. The top score recognition highlights that SAS adheres to many of the leading disability inclusion practices featured in the survey, including culture, leadership and employment practices.

All employees have a responsibility to create environments that enable all people to do their jobs without barriers.

The index is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities.

This year's survey included questions about:

Culture and leadership.

Enterprise-wide access.

Employment practices (including benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention and advancement, accommodations).

Community engagement.

Supplier diversity.

Non-US operations.

Leadership.

"SAS has always taken pride in fostering an inclusive and welcoming work environment where all employees are equipped and enabled to do their jobs without barriers and can achieve their full potential," said Jenn Mann, SAS Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "This distinction recognizes our inclusivity and accessibility practices and commitment to being a great workplace for all employees. As a company, we will continue to strive for progress, even if that doesn't mean perfection, and raise more opportunities to advance disability inclusion."

At SAS, disability inclusion is not the responsibility of one group within the company. All employees have a responsibility to create environments that enable all people to do their jobs without barriers. Through strengthening cross-functional partnerships, SAS has worked diligently to enhance its focus on accessibility and disability inclusion.

In 2022, 415 corporations, including 69 Fortune 100, 188 Fortune 500, and 227 Fortune 1000, utilized the Diversity Equality Index to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts.

"Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it's gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. "These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and, ultimately, genuine belonging."

In addition to recently receiving the top score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and annually being ranked as one of the World's Best Workplaces, SAS has also received distinctions as a top place to work for millennials, parents, women and for diversity.

Learn more about the SAS culture and its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion." The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

