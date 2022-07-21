Anvilogic Announces $25 Million in Series B Funding to Modernize Security Operations

New investors include Outpost Ventures – a Neuberger Berman fund, Xerox Ventures, and G Squared. Continuing investors include Foundation Capital, Point72 Ventures, and Cervin Ventures.

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anvilogic , a modern Security Operations Platform that brings a cloud-based security data lake to life, announced today the company's $25 million Series B funding. The round was led by Outpost Ventures – a Neuberger Berman fund, with participation from Xerox Ventures, G Squared, Foundation Capital, Point72 Ventures and Cervin Ventures. This round brings Anvilogic's total funding to $40 million.

"In this emerging new world of cloud-first applications and multi-cloud workloads, it's important to bring about similar modernization in security operations architectures, specifically when it comes to understanding the signals from newer cloud applications and correlating across them to weave together a complete picture of the threat landscape. Additionally, building out and operationalizing a security data lake to deliver threat detection and triage automation for the SOC is becoming mainstream," said Karthik Kannan, Founder/CEO of Anvilogic. "Enterprises need a bridge to get to the modern world as there is far too much institutional knowledge and investment that cannot be thrown away overnight in favor of a new architecture. This is exactly what Anvilogic brings – an automation platform that bridges the legacy world to the cloud world and transforms security operations to a new, cloud-based modern architecture."

Anvilogic is a cloud-based, modern, and automated Security Operations Center (SOC) platform. It enables security operations to function across on-prem, hybrid and multi-cloud workloads as well as security data lakes, while automating the majority of the traditional security workflows – detect, hunt, triage and response – all in a single platform. Security practitioners no longer have to worry about disparate tools or coding in tool-specific languages. Instead, they can work in a single detect & respond continuum fully enriched with context and integrated with downstream ticketing and case management systems like ServiceNow.

Purpose-built for security teams by security professionals, Anvilogic is designed to eliminate legacy approaches of traditional SIEMs. The AI-driven, community-connected threat detection, investigation and response capabilities help customers quickly navigate the threat detection journey, from maturity scoring to alerts to action, and create a modern, future-proof SOC.

"We are happy users of the Anvilogic SOC platform – it provides us the perfect force-multiplier effect we need in our detection engineering automation, and we look forward to the journey with their hunting & triage capabilities this year."

- Steven Sterns, Senior Director of Information Security at eBay

"The Anvilogic Threat Detection Platform uses robust industry frameworks like the MITRE ATT&CK to empower SOC analysts to cut through the high noise and low signal problem plaguing most SIEMs in use today. The Anvilogic team is very customer-focused and their modern SIEM approach is an extension of our team and helps us remain defensive against any adversary."

- Mark Eggleston, CISO at a leading global business services company

Anvilogic is building strong partnerships in the journey to become the leader in security operations automation and modernization. Anvilogic's key partner, and market leader, in providing security data lakes is Snowflake, on whose platform Anvilogic has built an architecture for enterprise security transformation.

"Anvilogic's quick growth is a testament to their commitment to solving difficult challenges the industry and its customers face. Snowflake looks forward to continuing to mobilize the world's data in partnership with Anvilogic by delivering a security data lake strategy that bridges legacy enterprise stacks to modern cloud architecture, lowers costs and improves our joint customers' overall security posture."

- Omer Singer, Head of Cybersecurity Strategy, Snowflake

New investors, Outpost Ventures – a Neuberger Berman fund, and Xerox Ventures, see the innovative and promising nature of Anvilogic's automation platform. Their support, network, and knowledge of the security industry is going to benefit Anvilogic in our growth over the next few years.

"The Neuberger Berman team values Anvilogic's ability to leverage data and alerts from various sources and apply artificial intelligence to supercharge SOC analysts by automating the process of detecting advanced threats and triaging them successfully. I've known Karthik from the very beginning of this venture and the Neuberger Berman investment represents a continuation of my belief in the company. I'm excited to double down based on the product and strong, positive customer feedback. Karthik and the Anvilogic team have been at the forefront of securing the enterprise and modernizing the SOC. This team has the technical and industry chops to build the next big thing in this market."

- David Dubick, Partner at Outpost Ventures, a Neuberger Berman fund

"Anvilogic's AI-driven purpose-built platform automates detection, hunt, triage and response workflows and helps SOC teams mitigate threats. Xerox Ventures is dedicated to supporting the company as it further expands the team and continues to tackle the challenge of modernizing security operations across cloud data environments."

- Dean Mai, Investment Director at Xerox Ventures

About Anvilogic:

Anvilogic is a Palo Alto based cybersecurity startup founded by veterans from across the security industry. Our mission is to help unify people, process, and technology across the Security Operations Center and the business to protect organizations from cybersecurity threats. Anvilogic's modern SOC Platform enables efficiency by unifying and automating threat detection and incident response so security teams can quickly detect, hunt, triage, and respond to threats.

