Edward Jones Named One of the 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials by Great Place to Work® and Fortune® Magazine

ST. LOUIS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services firm Edward Jones was recognized as one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials in 2022 by Great Place to Work® and Fortune® magazine. The privately held Fortune 500 firm ranked No. 3 overall and was the highest-ranking financial services firm on the list of 100 large companies.

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to a confidential survey of more than 1 million respondents who work at Great Place to Work-certified organizations. Survey statements collectively described a great associate experience, defined as high levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride and camaraderie. Responses were compared across generations.

Chief among the survey findings, released in July 2022, is the importance that millennials place on having purpose in their work. The data as of March 15, 2022, showed that purpose represents the biggest gap between millennials and older generations. The data also spotlighted three key factors reflective of whether an employee will stay with their employer: purpose; reputation, manifested as pride in their work and their employer; and connection with their work, colleagues and working environment.

"We wholeheartedly agree with the priority that millennials place on having purpose in their work. At Edward Jones, our purpose is our North Star – to partner for positive impact, to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society," said Kristin Johnson, Chief Transformation and Human Resources Officer." We put purpose into action by helping our clients have greater possibilities in their lives, by connecting our colleagues even more deeply to their own purpose and how their talent helps them achieve it, and by ensuring that every community feels the impact we make as we make a difference for people. Being named to the Best Workplaces for Millennials list this year, with its emphasis on purpose, is especially meaningful, and humbling, for us."

Edward Jones in March released its fourth-annual Purpose, Inclusion and Citizenship Report, "Partnering for Positive Impact," which showcases the firm's year-end 2021 achievements and how it works to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better its communities and society. In 2021, the firm furthered a place of belonging for its associates and advanced its diverse representation goals, educated more than 175,000 individuals through its Financial Fitness program and donated more than $26 million to 259 organizations through corporate, Edward Jones Foundation and philanthropic giving.

Celebrating its Centennial in 2022, Edward Jones is committed to making the firm an even better place to work through investments and enhancements in professional development, productivity resources and expanded flexibility opportunities.

"These companies value their millennial workers by showing genuine care, flexibility and purpose in ways that matter to this generation," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "They expect company values to be lived by their leaders, which, in turn, elicits their loyalty and trust. Congratulations to the Best Workplaces for Millennials for their hard work."

In 2022, Edward Jones also was named among the Fortune® 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune® magazine and Great Place to Work, the firm's 23rd year on the list and ranking No. 35 this year (announced in April 2022; data as of August 2021). Fortune® magazine also recognized Edward Jones as one of the 2022 World's Most Admired Companies, in partnership with Korn Ferry (announced in February 2022; data as of November 2021).

