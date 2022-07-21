GeoBlue Named A Best Travel Plan for Summer Travel

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoBlue, the leader in high-tech, high-touch health insurance solutions for the globally mobile, was named a Best Travel Plan for Summer Travel by International Citizens Insurance (International Citizens).

GeoBlue, the leader in high-tech, high-touch health insurance solutions for the globally mobile, was named a Best Travel Plan for Summer Travel by International Citizens Insurance (International Citizens).

International Citizens Insurance judged each company and plan on six key criteria: the user-friendliness of their site, the ease of policy purchase, the number of countries plans are offered in, how extensive the benefits are, the ease of making a claim and the quality of the company's customer service.

"This summer travel season promises a high level of demand and strong potential for travel disruptions," said Joe Cronin, president of International Citizens. "Travelers want travel insurance they can trust to help them if they suffer a cancellation, a delay, lost luggage, a natural disaster, or have to change plans due to a positive COVID test. With this list, they will be able to find the best overall travel insurers as well as the best one for their individual needs."

GeoBlue was selected because of their flexible plan options for travelers up to age 84 and coverage of medical evacuation due to pre-existing conditions.

"We're excited to see that GeoBlue was named one of the Best Travel Plans for Summer by International Citizens. As one of the few insurers that covers medical evacuation due to pre-existing conditions, we know how critical this coverage is for travelers who experience unforeseen medical events when outside the United States," said Don Van Scyoc, vice president, individual sales at GeoBlue. "We appreciate International Citizens recognizing GeoBlue for offering this important benefit in their list of Best Travel Insurance Plans."

Learn more about the best travel insurance companies at https://www.internationalinsurance.com/travel-insurance/best-companies.php.

About GeoBlue

Owned and backed by 15 Blue Cross Blue Shield companies and Bupa Global, GeoBlue is the trade name for the international health insurance programs of Worldwide Insurance Services, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, GeoBlue's purpose is to simplify the international healthcare experience for the globally mobile. GeoBlue members have access to one of the largest care networks in the world, coupled with high-tech, high-touch services that enable them to fulfill their international aspirations. Whether it's executives doing business in Tokyo, students studying in Spain, or tourists traveling the world, the power of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield brand is always within reach. To learn more, visit https://about.geo-blue.com.

