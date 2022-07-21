Henkel Celebrates Completion of its Most Technologically Advanced Logistics Facility in North America

Industry 4.0 technologies driving digital transformation

STAMFORD, Conn., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Henkel celebrated the expansion of its largest and most technologically advanced logistics operations in North America at Bowling Green, Kentucky. The logistics hub underwent a $70 million upgrade over three years to integrate Industry 4.0 innovations to help optimize storage space, enhance efficiency, and drive digital automation. The state-of-the-art facility supports Henkel's Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care production, storage and distribution of brands such as Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, Schwarzkopf® hair care, and Dial® soaps.

Henkel’s technologically advanced logistics facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky features automated receiving and storage and supports the company’s Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care production, storage and distribution. (PRNewswire)

"At Henkel, we are continually seeking ways to enhance our supply chain network and invest in purposeful growth," said Mark Fratamico, Vice President Laundry Supply Chain Operations, North America. "Increased automation allows us to provide efficiencies and superior customer service, help our retailers meet consumer demand and increase operational agility so we can continue to respond to a rapidly changing business environment."

The new digital automation capabilities strengthen Henkel's supply chain resiliency and are a key enabler to proactively respond to dynamic market conditions. Digitization and cutting edge technology allow more rapid exchange of data, streamline processes and increase supply chain resource efficiency, which optimizes the warehouse structure and workflow. The 1.4 million square foot logistics hub has the capability to store 200,000 pallets (up from 88,000) and enables up to 1,000 trucks per day throughput (up from 200).

"We actively invest in products, technologies and innovations that help boost our productivity and efficiency," said Dirk Holbach, Corporate Senior Vice President Global Supply Chain. "Through digital transformation we use data to gain additional insights that help improve decision-making across our supply chain. This advanced innovation requires collaborative and committed partners, and dedicated employees; we are grateful for everyone's support to help us deliver this project on time, on budget, and with excellence."

Learn more about how digitalization transforms production and logistics: Industry 4.0 (henkel.com)

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2021, North America accounts for 25 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com , and on Twitter @Henkel_NA .

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2021, Henkel reported sales of more than 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of about 2.7 billion euros. Henkel employs about 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com .

