HERITAGE FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND DECLARES REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND

- Net income was $18.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $19.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 and $32.7 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.
- Loans receivable grew $52.9 million, or 1.4% (5.6% annualized), in the second quarter of 2022; excluding SBA PPP loan repayments of $53.6 million, loans receivable grew $106.5 million, or 2.8% (11.2% annualized).
- Expanded our existing presence in the Portland-Vancouver MSA and gained an important entry into the Eugene, Oregon market through the hiring of four experienced banking teams, including commercial relationship managers, deposit relationship managers, support staff and leadership.
- Net interest margin increased to 3.04% for the second quarter of 2022 from 2.84% for the first quarter of 2022.
- The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.14% at June 30, 2022 compared to 0.22% at March 31, 2022 and 0.32% at December 31, 2021.
- Noninterest expense to average total assets, annualized, was 1.94% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 1.95% for the first quarter of 2022 and 2.06% for the second quarter of 2021.
- Declared a regular cash dividend of $0.21 per common share on July 20, 2022.
OLYMPIA, Wash, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HFWA) (the "Company" or "Heritage"), the parent company of Heritage Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $18.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $19.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $32.7 million for the second quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2022 were $0.52 compared to $0.56 for the first quarter of 2022 and $0.90 for the second quarter of 2021.
Jeffrey J. Deuel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage, commented, "We are pleased with the positive progress we are seeing in loan growth as well as the continuing improvement in the underlying credit quality of our loan portfolio. We are beginning to see the benefits of our asset sensitivity and core deposit base in the current rate environment, which is noticeable in our increased net interest margin this quarter.
We are also excited about the new teams we hired to expand our production capabilities in the Portland-Vancouver MSA and Eugene, Oregon. These are attractive markets for us to grow loans and deposits, and the teams of bankers are a natural fit with the Heritage culture.
During the second quarter, we closed on the financing of Northwest Housing Alternatives' (a leading Oregon-wide affordable housing provider headquartered in the Portland Metro area) 42-unit Trillium House Project in Warrenton, Oregon, a coastal community which is underserved in affordable housing. The construction loan was $11.6 million and the structure included our first Agricultural Worker Housing Tax Credit investment in addition to a Low Income Housing Tax Credit investment. We are pleased with the success of our efforts to positively impact housing in the markets we serve."
The following table provides financial highlights at the dates and for the periods indicated:
As of or for the Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income
$ 18,584
$ 19,757
$ 32,702
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1)
$ 21,357
$ 19,762
$ 26,166
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.52
$ 0.56
$ 0.90
Return on average assets (2)
1.01 %
1.08 %
1.85 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (1) (2)
1.16 %
1.08 %
1.48 %
Return on average common equity (2)
9.19 %
9.47 %
15.69 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2)
13.68 %
13.83 %
22.94 %
Net interest margin (2)
3.04 %
2.84 %
3.44 %
Cost of total deposits (2)
0.09 %
0.09 %
0.10 %
Efficiency ratio
62.57 %
64.38 %
58.18 %
Noninterest expense to average total assets (2)
1.94 %
1.95 %
2.06 %
Total assets
$ 7,316,467
$ 7,483,814
$ 7,105,672
Loans receivable, net
$ 3,834,368
$ 3,780,845
$ 4,155,968
Total deposits
$ 6,330,190
$ 6,491,500
$ 6,074,385
Loan to deposit ratio (3)
61.2 %
58.9 %
69.3 %
Book value per share
$ 22.94
$ 23.40
$ 23.77
Tangible book value per share (1)
$ 15.83
$ 16.27
$ 16.76
Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (4)
$ 17.59
$ 17.25
$ 16.32
(1)
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
(2)
Annualized.
(3)
Loans receivable divided by total deposits.
(4)
Accumulated other comprehensive income or loss ("AOCI").
Cash and cash equivalents decreased $582.7 million, or 37.0%, to $994.1 million at June 30, 2022 from $1.58 billion at March 31, 2022 due primarily to the increase in investment securities and secondarily due to a decrease in deposits.
The following table provides information regarding our investment securities at the dates indicated:
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Balance
% of
Total
Balance
% of
Total
Change
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value:
U.S. government and agency securities
$ 65,668
3.6 %
$ 39,555
2.7 %
$ 26,113
66.0 %
Municipal securities
200,010
11.1
210,239
14.4
(10,229)
(4.9)
Residential CMO and MBS
398,156
22.1
358,409
24.5
39,747
11.1
Commercial CMO and MBS
493,620
27.4
404,505
27.7
89,115
22.0
Corporate obligations
5,978
0.3
2,009
0.1
3,969
197.6
Other asset-backed securities
24,156
1.3
25,207
1.7
(1,051)
(4.2)
Total
$ 1,187,588
65.8 %
$ 1,039,924
71.1 %
$ 147,664
14.2 %
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost:
U.S. government and agency securities
$ 150,960
8.4 %
$ 150,973
10.3 %
$ (13)
— %
Residential CMO and MBS
159,007
8.8
54,486
3.7
104,521
191.8
Commercial CMO and MBS
305,686
17.0
216,754
14.9
88,932
41.0
Total
$ 615,653
34.2 %
$ 422,213
28.9 %
$ 193,440
45.8 %
Total investment securities
$ 1,803,241
100.0 %
$ 1,462,137
100.0 %
$ 341,104
23.3 %
Total investment securities increased $341.1 million, or 23.3%, to $1.80 billion at June 30, 2022 from $1.46 billion at March 31, 2022 due primarily to purchases to deploy excess liquidity into higher yielding assets.
The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable, net at the dates indicated:
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Change
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Amount
%
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial business:
Commercial and industrial
$ 698,828
18.0 %
$ 651,523
17.1 %
$ 47,305
7.3 %
SBA PPP
11,334
0.3
64,962
1.7
(53,628)
(82.6)
Owner-occupied commercial real estate ("CRE")
950,699
24.6
935,705
24.5
14,994
1.6
Non-owner occupied CRE
1,515,796
39.1
1,505,483
39.4
10,313
0.7
Total commercial business
3,176,657
82.0
3,157,673
82.7
18,984
0.6
Residential real estate
265,382
6.9
223,442
5.8
41,940
18.8
Real estate construction and land development:
Residential
90,546
2.3
83,529
2.2
7,017
8.4
Commercial and multifamily
128,060
3.3
138,583
3.6
(10,523)
(7.6)
Total real estate construction and land development
218,606
5.6
222,112
5.8
(3,506)
(1.6)
Consumer
213,419
5.5
217,951
5.7
(4,532)
(2.1)
Loans receivable
3,874,064
100.0 %
3,821,178
100.0 %
52,886
1.4
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(39,696)
(40,333)
637
(1.6)
Loans receivable, net
$ 3,834,368
$ 3,780,845
$ 53,523
1.4 %
Loans receivable grew $52.9 million, or 1.4% (5.6% annualized), in the second quarter of 2022. New loans funded during the second and first quarter of 2022 were $242.4 million and $226.0 million, respectively, including purchased residential real estate loans of $27.3 million and $42.2 million, respectively. Loan repayments were $136.5 million during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $140.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, exclusive of SBA PPP loan repayments, net deferred fees, and net acquired discounts.
Total deposits decreased $161.3 million, or 2.5%, from March 31, 2022. The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Change
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Amount
%
(Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest demand deposits
$ 2,325,139
36.7 %
$ 2,393,972
36.9 %
$ (68,833)
(2.9) %
Interest bearing demand deposits
1,977,527
31.3
2,018,032
31.1
(40,505)
(2.0)
Money market accounts
1,062,178
16.8
1,099,539
16.9
(37,361)
(3.4)
Savings accounts
654,577
10.3
651,541
10.0
3,036
0.5
Total non-maturity deposits
6,019,421
95.1
6,163,084
94.9
(143,663)
(2.3)
Certificates of deposit
310,769
4.9
328,416
5.1
(17,647)
(5.4)
Total deposits
$ 6,330,190
100.0 %
$ 6,491,500
100.0 %
$ (161,310)
(2.5) %
During the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased $0.5 million, or 19,531 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price per share of $24.63, as compared to the repurchase of $2.0 million, or 80,559 shares of its common stock, at a weighted average price per share of $25.17, during the first quarter of 2022. As of June 30, 2022, there were 638,214 shares available for repurchase under the current repurchase plan.
Total stockholders' equity decreased $16.1 million during the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to a decrease in AOCI of $27.6 million following an increase in market interest rates during the quarter, which negatively impacted the fair value of our investment securities available for sale at June 30, 2022. AOCI has no effect on our regulatory capital ratios as the Company opted to exclude it from our common equity tier 1 capital calculations.
The Company and Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them both to be categorized as "well-capitalized". The following table summarizes capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:
June 30,
March 31,
Change
Stockholders' equity to total assets
11.0 %
11.0 %
— %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
7.9
7.9
—
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (1)
8.7
8.3
0.4
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)
13.2
13.4
(0.2)
Tier 1 leverage capital to average quarterly assets (2)
8.9
8.8
0.1
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)
13.6
13.9
(0.3)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)
14.4
14.7
(0.3)
(1)
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
(2)
Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.
The following table provides detail on the changes in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and the ACL on unfunded commitments ("Unfunded") and the related reversal of provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:
As of or for the Quarter Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
ACL on
ACL on
Total
ACL on
ACL on
Total
ACL on
ACL on
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 40,333
$ 1,552
$ 41,885
$ 42,361
$ 2,607
$ 44,968
$ 64,225
$ 3,617
$ 67,842
Reversal of provision for credit losses
(649)
(555)
(1,204)
(2,522)
(1,055)
(3,577)
(12,821)
(1,166)
(13,987)
Net recovery
12
—
12
494
—
494
158
—
158
Balance, end of period
$ 39,696
$ 997
$ 40,693
$ 40,333
$ 1,552
$ 41,885
$ 51,562
$ 2,451
$ 54,013
The ACL on loans decreased compared to March 31, 2022 due primarily to a reduction of loans individually evaluated for losses and their related ACL. The ACL on Unfunded decreased due primarily to higher utilization rates on commercial and industrial lines of credit.
Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.14% of total assets at June 30, 2022 compared to 0.22% of total assets at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets at both June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 consisted only of nonaccrual loans. Changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated were as follows:
Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(In thousands)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 16,527
$ 23,754
$ 52,868
Additions
720
—
401
Net principal payments and transfers to accruing status
(5,964)
(3,804)
(2,093)
Payoffs
(691)
(3,369)
(15,835)
Charge-offs
(117)
(54)
—
Balance, end of period
$ 10,475
$ 16,527
$ 35,341
Nonaccrual loans declined during the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to the transfer of two CRE loan relationships totaling $4.9 million back to accrual status.
Net interest income increased $3.1 million, or 6.6%, compared to the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to increases in yields earned on investment securities and interest earning deposits following increases in market interest rates. The increase in yields was offset partially by a decrease in deferred SBA PPP loan fees recognized due to a decrease in the volume of forgiven SBA PPP loans.
Net interest income decreased $4.2 million, or 7.8%, compared to the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to the decrease in deferred SBA PPP loan fees recognized, offset partially by a higher average balance of taxable investment securities and higher yield earned on interest earning deposits.
The following table presents the loan yield and the impact of SBA PPP loans and the incremental accretion on purchased loans on this financial measure for the periods presented below:
Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Loan yield (GAAP)
4.30 %
4.41 %
4.62 %
Exclude impact from SBA PPP loans
(0.15)
(0.21)
(0.13)
Exclude impact from incremental accretion on purchased loans
(0.03)
(0.06)
(0.04)
Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on purchased loans (non-GAAP) (1)
4.12 %
4.14 %
4.45 %
(1)
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section.
The impact to loan yield from recoveries of interest and fees on loans classified as nonaccrual was one basis point during the second quarter of 2022 compared to 11 basis points during the first quarter of 2022 and 18 basis points during the second quarter of 2021.
Net interest margin increased to 3.04% for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 2.84% for the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to a shift into higher yielding interest earning assets with a lower ratio of lower yielding interest earning deposits to total interest earning assets and secondarily due to higher yields on interest earning assets.
Net interest margin decreased from 3.44% for the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to the change in the mix of total interest earning assets into a higher proportion of lower yielding investment securities and interest earning deposits, resulting mostly from a significant decrease in SBA PPP loan balances.
The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:
Quarter Ended
Quarter Over
Prior Year
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Change
% Change
Change
% Change
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Service charges and other fees
$ 2,391
$ 2,296
$ 2,067
$ 95
4.1 %
$ 324
15.7 %
Card revenue
2,332
2,441
2,338
(109)
(4.5)
(6)
(0.3)
Gain on sale of loans, net
219
241
1,003
(22)
(9.1)
(784)
(78.2)
Interest rate swap fees
26
279
209
(253)
(90.7)
(183)
(87.6)
Bank owned life insurance income
764
1,695
717
(931)
(54.9)
47
6.6
Gain on sale of other assets, net
—
204
724
(204)
(100.0)
(724)
(100.0)
Other income
1,284
1,382
1,239
(98)
(7.1)
45
3.6
Total noninterest income
$ 7,016
$ 8,538
$ 8,297
$ (1,522)
(17.8) %
$ (1,281)
(15.4) %
Noninterest income decreased from the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to the recognition of a bank owned life insurance death benefit income of $1.0 million in the prior quarter.
Noninterest income decreased from the same period in 2021 due primarily to reduced gain on sale of loans, net as sales volume of secondary market mortgage loans declined and secondarily due to gain on sale of branches held for sale recognized during the second quarter of 2021.
The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:
Quarter Ended
Quarter Over
Prior Year
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Change
% Change
Change
% Change
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Compensation and employee benefits
$ 21,778
$ 21,252
$ 21,803
$ 526
2.5 %
$ (25)
(0.1) %
Occupancy and equipment
4,171
4,331
4,091
(160)
(3.7)
80
2.0
Data processing
4,185
4,061
3,998
124
3.1
187
4.7
Marketing
344
266
567
78
29.3
(223)
(39.3)
Professional services
529
699
1,037
(170)
(24.3)
(508)
(49.0)
State/municipal business and use tax
867
796
991
71
8.9
(124)
(12.5)
Federal deposit insurance premium
425
600
339
(175)
(29.2)
86
25.4
Amortization of intangible assets
704
704
797
—
—
(93)
(11.7)
Other expense
2,704
3,011
2,773
(307)
(10.2)
(69)
(2.5)
Total noninterest expense
$ 35,707
$ 35,720
$ 36,396
$ (13)
— %
$ (689)
(1.9) %
Noninterest expense decreased slightly from the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to a reduction in several expense categories, offset partially by an increase in compensation and employee benefits related to the addition of commercial and relationship banking teams.
Noninterest expense decreased from the same period in 2021 due primarily to third-party expenses related to PPP loan forgiveness and higher legal costs related to loan collection efforts included in professional services expense for the second quarter of 2021.
The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:
Quarter Ended
Quarter Over
Prior Year
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Change
% Change
Change
% Change
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Income before income taxes
$ 22,561
$ 23,339
$ 40,153
$ (778)
(3.3) %
$ (17,592)
(43.8) %
Income tax expense
$ 3,977
$ 3,582
$ 7,451
$ 395
11.0 %
$ (3,474)
(46.6) %
Effective income tax rate
17.6 %
15.3 %
18.6 %
2.3 %
15.0 %
(1.0) %
(5.4) %
Income tax expense increased compared to the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to a higher effective income tax rate during the second quarter of 2022 following an increase in estimated annual pre-tax income for the year ended 2022, which decreased the impact of favorable permanent tax items such as tax-exempt investments, investments in bank owned life insurance and low-income housing tax credits.
Income tax expense decreased compared to the same period in 2021 primarily reflecting the change in income before income taxes earned between the periods.
On July 20, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend is payable on August 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 3, 2022.
Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branch network of 49 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Assets
Cash on hand and in banks
$ 93,675
$ 87,907
$ 61,377
Interest earning deposits
900,380
1,488,815
1,661,915
Cash and cash equivalents
994,055
1,576,722
1,723,292
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of
1,187,588
1,039,924
894,335
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of
615,653
422,213
383,393
Total investment securities
1,803,241
1,462,137
1,277,728
Loans held for sale
1,311
1,142
1,476
Loans receivable
3,874,064
3,821,178
3,815,662
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(39,696)
(40,333)
(42,361)
Loans receivable, net
3,834,368
3,780,845
3,773,301
Other real estate owned
—
—
—
Premises and equipment, net
77,164
78,737
79,370
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
8,916
8,916
7,933
Bank owned life insurance
120,646
119,929
120,196
Accrued interest receivable
15,908
14,582
14,657
Prepaid expenses and other assets
211,350
190,592
183,543
Other intangible assets, net
8,569
9,273
9,977
Goodwill
240,939
240,939
240,939
Total assets
$ 7,316,467
$ 7,483,814
$ 7,432,412
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
$ 6,330,190
$ 6,491,500
$ 6,394,290
Junior subordinated debentures
21,326
21,253
21,180
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
41,827
49,069
50,839
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
117,758
100,543
111,671
Total liabilities
6,511,101
6,662,365
6,577,980
Common stock
550,417
550,096
551,798
Retained earnings
316,732
305,581
293,238
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net
(61,783)
(34,228)
9,396
Total stockholders' equity
805,366
821,449
854,432
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 7,316,467
$ 7,483,814
$ 7,432,412
Shares outstanding
35,103,929
35,102,372
35,105,779
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 40,890
$ 41,025
$ 50,750
$ 81,915
$ 100,274
Taxable interest on investment securities
7,607
6,003
4,050
13,610
7,584
Nontaxable interest on investment securities
893
860
947
1,753
1,905
Interest on interest earning deposits
2,342
706
263
3,048
438
Total interest income
51,732
48,594
56,010
100,326
110,201
Interest Expense
Deposits
1,413
1,424
1,524
2,837
3,252
Junior subordinated debentures
239
194
186
433
373
Other borrowings
32
32
35
64
73
Total interest expense
1,684
1,650
1,745
3,334
3,698
Net interest income
50,048
46,944
54,265
96,992
106,503
Reversal of provision for credit losses
(1,204)
(3,577)
(13,987)
(4,781)
(21,186)
Net interest income after reversal of provision for credit losses
51,252
50,521
68,252
101,773
127,689
Noninterest Income
Service charges and other fees
2,391
2,296
2,067
4,687
3,959
Card revenue
2,332
2,441
2,338
4,773
4,435
Gain on sale of investment securities, net
—
—
—
—
29
Gain on sale of loans, net
219
241
1,003
460
2,373
Interest rate swap fees
26
279
209
305
361
Bank owned life insurance income
764
1,695
717
2,459
1,373
Gain on sale of other assets, net
—
204
724
204
746
Other income
1,284
1,382
1,239
2,666
3,272
Total noninterest income
7,016
8,538
8,297
15,554
16,548
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and employee benefits
21,778
21,252
21,803
43,030
44,004
Occupancy and equipment
4,171
4,331
4,091
8,502
8,545
Data processing
4,185
4,061
3,998
8,246
7,810
Marketing
344
266
567
610
1,080
Professional services
529
699
1,037
1,228
2,307
State/municipal business and use taxes
867
796
991
1,663
1,963
Federal deposit insurance premium
425
600
339
1,025
928
Amortization of intangible assets
704
704
797
1,408
1,594
Other expense
2,704
3,011
2,773
5,715
5,407
Total noninterest expense
35,707
35,720
36,396
71,427
73,638
Income before income taxes
22,561
23,339
40,153
45,900
70,599
Income tax expense
3,977
3,582
7,451
7,559
12,553
Net income
$ 18,584
$ 19,757
$ 32,702
$ 38,341
$ 58,046
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.53
$ 0.56
$ 0.91
$ 1.09
$ 1.61
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.52
$ 0.56
$ 0.90
$ 1.08
$ 1.60
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.21
$ 0.21
$ 0.20
$ 0.42
$ 0.40
Average shares outstanding - basic
35,110,334
35,094,725
35,994,740
35,102,572
35,961,032
Average shares outstanding - diluted
35,409,524
35,412,098
36,289,464
35,412,722
36,268,861
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 40,333
$ 42,361
$ 64,225
$ 42,361
$ 70,185
Reversal of provision for credit losses on loans
(649)
(2,522)
(12,821)
(3,171)
(18,956)
Charge-offs:
Commercial business
(117)
(199)
(13)
(316)
(14)
Residential real estate
—
(30)
—
(30)
—
Real estate construction and land development
—
—
—
—
(1)
Consumer
(132)
(126)
(120)
(258)
(305)
Total charge-offs
(249)
(355)
(133)
(604)
(320)
Recoveries:
Commercial business
149
272
143
421
350
Residential real estate
—
3
—
3
—
Real estate construction and land development
59
8
4
67
20
Consumer
53
566
144
619
283
Total recoveries
261
849
291
1,110
653
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
12
494
158
506
333
Balance, end of period
$ 39,696
$ 40,333
$ 51,562
$ 39,696
$ 51,562
Net (recoveries) charge-offs on loans to average loans, annualized
— %
(0.05) %
(0.01) %
(0.03) %
(0.02) %
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Nonperforming Assets:
Nonaccrual loans:
Commercial business
$ 10,475
$ 15,956
$ 23,107
Residential real estate
—
—
47
Real estate construction and land development
—
571
571
Consumer
—
—
29
Total nonaccrual loans
10,475
16,527
23,754
Other real estate owned
—
—
—
Nonperforming assets
$ 10,475
$ 16,527
$ 23,754
Restructured performing loans
$ 63,694
$ 62,627
$ 59,110
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
2,036
1,318
293
ACL on loans to:
Loans receivable
1.02 %
1.06 %
1.11 %
Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (1)
1.03 %
1.07 %
1.15 %
Nonaccrual loans
378.96 %
244.04 %
178.33 %
Nonperforming loans to loans receivable
0.27 %
0.43 %
0.62 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.14 %
0.22 %
0.32 %
(1)
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Paid
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Paid
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Paid
Average
Interest Earning Assets:
Loans receivable, net (2)(3)
$ 3,812,045
$ 40,890
4.30 %
$ 3,773,325
$ 41,025
4.41 %
$ 4,402,868
$ 50,750
4.62 %
Taxable securities
1,450,328
7,607
2.10
1,271,557
6,003
1.91
799,023
4,050
2.03
Nontaxable securities (3)
137,429
893
2.61
146,409
860
2.38
160,489
947
2.37
Interest earning deposits
1,213,156
2,342
0.77
1,503,287
706
0.19
964,791
263
0.11
Total interest earning assets
6,612,958
51,732
3.14 %
6,694,578
48,594
2.94 %
6,327,171
56,010
3.55 %
Noninterest earning assets
772,658
740,209
752,034
Total assets
$ 7,385,616
$ 7,434,787
7,079,205
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Certificates of deposit
$ 321,926
$ 324
0.40 %
$ 336,353
$ 338
0.41 %
$ 381,417
$ 481
0.51 %
Savings accounts
652,407
88
0.05
646,684
87
0.05
591,616
89
0.06
Interest bearing demand and money market accounts
3,067,373
1,001
0.13
3,066,320
999
0.13
2,836,717
954
0.13
Total interest bearing deposits
4,041,706
1,413
0.14
4,049,357
1,424
0.14
3,809,750
1,524
0.16
Junior subordinated debentures
21,287
239
4.50
21,214
194
3.71
20,986
186
3.55
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
48,272
32
0.27
50,017
32
0.26
43,259
35
0.32
Total interest bearing liabilities
4,111,265
1,684
0.16 %
4,120,588
1,650
0.16 %
3,873,995
1,745
0.18 %
Noninterest demand deposits
2,349,746
2,359,451
2,261,373
Other noninterest bearing liabilities
113,644
108,663
108,076
Stockholders' equity
810,961
846,085
835,761
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 7,385,616
$ 7,434,787
$ 7,079,205
Net interest income and spread
$ 50,048
2.98 %
$ 46,944
2.78 %
$ 54,265
3.37 %
Net interest margin
3.04 %
2.84 %
3.44 %
(1)
Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances.
(2)
Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $2.4 million, $3.5 million and $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, first quarter of 2022 and second quarter of 2021, respectively.
(3)
Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Paid
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Paid
Average
Interest Earning Assets:
Loans receivable, net (2) (3)
$ 3,792,792
$ 81,915
4.36 %
$ 4,446,442
$ 100,274
4.55 %
Taxable securities
1,361,437
13,610
2.02
736,990
7,584
2.08
Nontaxable securities (3)
141,894
1,753
2.49
162,192
1,905
2.37
Interest earning deposits
1,357,420
3,048
0.45
840,030
438
0.11
Total interest earning assets
6,653,543
100,326
3.04 %
6,185,654
110,201
3.59 %
Noninterest earning assets
756,523
754,533
Total assets
$ 7,410,066
$ 6,940,187
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Certificates of deposit
$ 329,100
$ 662
0.41 %
$ 387,310
$ 1,040
0.54 %
Savings accounts
649,562
175
0.05
575,942
184
0.06
Interest bearing demand and money market accounts
3,066,849
2,000
0.13
2,784,714
2,028
0.15
Total interest bearing deposits
4,045,511
2,837
0.14
3,747,966
3,252
0.17
Junior subordinated debentures
21,250
433
4.11
20,950
373
3.59
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
49,140
64
0.26
41,676
73
0.35
Total interest bearing liabilities
4,115,901
3,334
0.16 %
3,810,592
3,698
0.20 %
Noninterest demand deposits
2,354,571
2,183,638
Other noninterest bearing liabilities
111,167
114,542
Stockholders' equity
828,427
831,415
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 7,410,066
$ 6,940,187
Net interest income and spread
$ 96,992
2.88 %
$ 106,503
3.39 %
Net interest margin
2.94 %
3.47 %
(1)
Average balances are calculated using daily balances.
(2)
Average loan receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $5.8 million and $15.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(3)
Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 50,048
$ 46,944
$ 47,908
$ 51,378
$ 54,265
Reversal of provision for credit losses
(1,204)
(3,577)
(5,037)
(3,149)
(13,987)
Noninterest income
7,016
8,538
9,839
8,228
8,297
Noninterest expense
35,707
35,720
38,465
37,166
36,396
Net income
18,584
19,757
19,397
20,592
32,702
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (3)
21,357
19,762
19,282
22,440
26,166
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.53
$ 0.56
$ 0.56
$ 0.58
$ 0.91
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.52
$ 0.56
$ 0.55
$ 0.58
$ 0.90
Average Balances:
Loans receivable, net (1)
$ 3,812,045
$ 3,773,325
$ 3,836,029
$ 4,005,585
$ 4,402,868
Total investment securities
1,587,757
1,417,966
1,170,315
1,051,281
959,512
Total interest earning assets
6,612,958
6,694,578
6,671,984
6,474,527
6,327,171
Total assets
7,385,616
7,434,787
7,403,597
7,214,960
7,079,205
Total interest bearing deposits
4,041,706
4,049,357
3,977,721
3,856,663
3,809,750
Total noninterest demand deposits
2,349,746
2,359,451
2,396,452
2,313,145
2,261,373
Stockholders' equity
810,961
846,085
849,383
855,708
835,761
Financial Ratios:
Return on average assets (2)
1.01 %
1.08 %
1.04 %
1.13 %
1.85 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (2)(3)
1.16
1.08
1.03
1.23
1.48
Return on average common equity (2)
9.19
9.47
9.06
9.55
15.69
Return on average tangible common equity (2) (3)
13.68
13.83
13.27
13.93
22.94
Efficiency ratio
62.57
64.38
66.61
62.35
58.18
Noninterest expense to average total assets (2)
1.94
1.95
2.06
2.04
2.06
Net interest spread (2)
2.98
2.78
2.79
3.08
3.37
Net interest margin (2)
3.04
2.84
2.85
3.15
3.44
(1)
Average loan receivable, net includes loans held for sale.
(2)
Annualized.
(3)
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
As of or for the Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Select Balance Sheet:
Total assets
$ 7,316,467
$ 7,483,814
$ 7,432,412
$ 7,259,038
$ 7,105,672
Loans receivable, net
3,834,368
3,780,845
3,773,301
3,905,567
4,155,968
Total investment securities
1,803,241
1,462,137
1,277,728
1,072,600
1,049,524
Deposits
6,330,190
6,491,500
6,394,290
6,229,017
6,074,385
Noninterest demand deposits
2,325,139
2,393,972
2,343,909
2,312,707
2,269,020
Stockholders' equity
805,366
821,449
854,432
848,404
855,984
Financial Measures:
Book value per share
$ 22.94
$ 23.40
$ 24.34
$ 24.13
$ 23.77
Tangible book value per share (1)
15.83
16.27
17.19
16.97
16.76
Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1)
17.59
17.25
16.92
16.55
16.32
Stockholders' equity to total assets
11.0 %
11.0 %
11.5 %
11.7 %
12.0 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
7.9
7.9
8.4
8.5
8.8
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (1)
8.7
8.3
8.3
8.3
8.6
Loans to deposits ratio
61.2
58.9
59.7
63.5
69.3
Regulatory Capital Ratios:
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(2)
13.2 %
13.4 %
13.5 %
13.3 %
13.6 %
Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets(2)
8.9 %
8.8 %
8.7 %
8.8 %
9.1 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(2)
13.6 %
13.9 %
13.9 %
13.8 %
14.0 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets(2)
14.4 %
14.7 %
14.8 %
14.8 %
15.1 %
Credit Quality Metrics:
ACL on loans to:
Loans receivable
1.02 %
1.06 %
1.11 %
1.22 %
1.23 %
Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (1)
1.03
1.07
1.15
1.31
1.41
Nonperforming loans
378.96
244.04
178.33
186.60
145.90
Nonperforming loans to loans receivable
0.27
0.43
0.62
0.65
0.84
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.14
0.22
0.32
0.36
0.50
Net (recoveries) charge-offs on loans to average loans receivable
—
(0.05)
0.05
0.04
(0.01)
Criticized Loans by Credit Quality Rating:
Special mention
$ 72,062
$ 63,269
$ 71,020
$ 90,554
$ 100,317
Substandard
94,419
111,300
112,450
126,694
135,374
Other Metrics:
Number of banking offices
49
49
49
53
53
Average number of full-time equivalent employees
765
751
782
813
822
Deposits per branch
$ 129,188
$ 132,480
$ 130,496
$ 117,529
$ 114,611
Average assets per full-time equivalent employee
9,654
9,900
9,468
8,874
8,612
(1)
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
(2)
Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.
The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels. Additionally, recent changes in market interest rates introduced significant volatility in the unrealized gain or loss of investment securities available for sale ("UGL") and the related AOCI. Management excluded UGL and AOCI from tangible assets and tangible common equity, respectively, to improve comparability of capital levels as UGL and AOCI are excluded from the calculation of regulatory capital ratios.
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share:
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 805,366
$ 821,449
$ 854,432
$ 848,404
$ 855,984
Exclude intangible assets
(249,508)
(250,212)
(250,916)
(251,675)
(252,433)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 555,858
$ 571,237
$ 603,516
$ 596,729
$ 603,551
Exclude AOCI
61,783
34,228
(9,396)
(14,734)
(16,061)
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
$ 617,641
$ 605,465
$ 594,120
$ 581,995
$ 587,490
Total assets (GAAP)
$ 7,316,467
$ 7,483,814
$ 7,432,412
$ 7,259,038
$ 7,105,672
Exclude intangible assets
(249,508)
(250,212)
(250,916)
(251,675)
(252,433)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$ 7,066,959
$ 7,233,602
$ 7,181,496
$ 7,007,363
$ 6,853,239
Exclude UGL, net of tax
61,783
34,228
(9,396)
(14,734)
(16,061)
Tangible assets, excluding UGL, net of tax (non-GAAP)
$ 7,128,742
$ 7,267,830
$ 7,172,100
$ 6,992,629
$ 6,837,178
Stockholders' equity to total assets (GAAP)
11.0 %
11.0 %
11.5 %
11.7 %
12.0 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
7.9 %
7.9 %
8.4 %
8.5 %
8.8 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
8.7 %
8.3 %
8.3 %
8.3 %
8.6 %
Shares outstanding
35,103,929
35,102,372
35,105,779
35,166,599
36,006,560
Book value per share (GAAP)
$ 22.94
$ 23.40
$ 24.34
$ 24.13
$ 23.77
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$ 15.83
$ 16.27
$ 17.19
$ 16.97
$ 16.76
Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
$ 17.59
$ 17.25
$ 16.92
$ 16.55
$ 16.32
The Company considers presenting the ratio of ACL on loans to loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the Company's ACL on loans as the balance of SBA PPP loans was significant to the loan portfolio; however, since SBA PPP loans are guaranteed by the SBA, the Company has not provided an ACL on loans for these loans.
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
ACL on Loans to Loans Receivable, excluding SBA PPP Loans:
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$ 39,696
$ 40,333
$ 42,361
$ 48,317
$ 51,562
Loans receivable (GAAP)
$ 3,874,064
$ 3,821,178
$ 3,815,662
$ 3,953,884
$ 4,207,530
Exclude SBA PPP loans
(11,334)
(64,962)
(145,840)
(266,896)
(544,250)
Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP)
$ 3,862,730
$ 3,756,216
$ 3,669,822
$ 3,686,988
$ 3,663,280
ACL on loans to loans receivable (GAAP)
1.02 %
1.06 %
1.11 %
1.22 %
1.23 %
ACL on loans to loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1.03 %
1.07 %
1.15 %
1.31 %
1.41 %
The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated.
Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, annualized:
Net income (GAAP)
$ 18,584
$ 19,757
$ 19,397
$ 20,592
$ 32,702
Add amortization of intangible assets
704
704
759
758
797
Exclude tax effect of adjustment
(148)
(148)
(159)
(159)
(167)
Tangible net income (non-GAAP)
$ 19,140
$ 20,313
$ 19,997
$ 21,191
$ 33,332
Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 810,961
$ 846,085
$ 849,383
$ 855,708
$ 835,761
Exclude average intangible assets
(249,890)
(250,593)
(251,331)
(252,159)
(252,955)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 561,071
$ 595,492
$ 598,052
$ 603,549
$ 582,806
Return on average common equity, annualized (GAAP)
9.19 %
9.47 %
9.06 %
9.55 %
15.69 %
Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (non-GAAP)
13.68 %
13.83 %
13.27 %
13.93 %
22.94 %
The Company believes that presenting pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects its profitability before income taxes and provision for credit losses, and the pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, are useful measurements in assessing its operating income and expenses by removing the volatility that may be associated with credit loss provisions. The Company also believes that during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, this information is useful as the impact of the pandemic on credit loss provisions of various institutions has varied based on the geography of the communities served by a particular institution and the decision to adopt or defer the current expected credit losses ("CECL") methodology required by Accounting Standards Update 2016-13.
Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Return on Average Assets, annualized:
Net income (GAAP)
$ 18,584
$ 19,757
$ 19,397
$ 20,592
$ 32,702
Add income tax expense
3,977
3,582
4,922
4,997
7,451
Add reversal of provision for credit losses
(1,204)
(3,577)
(5,037)
(3,149)
(13,987)
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP)
$ 21,357
$ 19,762
$ 19,282
$ 22,440
$ 26,166
Average total assets (GAAP)
$ 7,385,616
$ 7,434,787
$ 7,403,597
$ 7,214,960
$ 7,079,205
Return on average assets, annualized (GAAP)
1.01 %
1.08 %
1.04 %
1.13 %
1.85 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.16 %
1.08 %
1.03 %
1.23 %
1.48 %
The Company believes presenting loan yield excluding the effect of discount accretion on purchased loans is useful in assessing the impact of acquisition accounting on loan yield as the effect of loan discount accretion is expected to decrease as the acquired loans mature or roll off its balance sheet. Incremental accretion on purchased loans represents the amount of interest income recorded on purchased loans in excess of the contractual stated interest rate in the individual loan notes due to incremental accretion of purchased discount or premium. Purchased discount or premium is the difference between the contractual loan balance and the fair value of acquired loans at the acquisition date, or as modified by the adoption of CECL. The purchased discount is accreted into income over the remaining life of the loan. The impact of incremental accretion on loan yield will change during any period based on the volume of prepayments, but it is expected to decrease over time as the balance of the purchased loans decreases.
Similarly, presenting loan yield excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans is useful in assessing the impact of these special program loans that have substantially decreased within a short time frame.
Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Loan Yield, excluding SBA PPP Loans and Incremental Accretion on Purchased Loans, annualized:
Interest and fees on loans (GAAP)
$ 40,890
$ 41,025
$ 50,750
Exclude interest and fees on SBA PPP loans
(1,782)
(3,081)
(10,003)
Exclude incremental accretion on purchased loans
(270)
(584)
(495)
Adjusted interest and fees on loans (non-GAAP)
$ 38,838
$ 37,360
$ 40,252
Average loans receivable, net (GAAP)
$ 3,812,045
$ 3,773,325
$ 4,402,868
Exclude average SBA PPP loans
(34,090)
(109,594)
(777,156)
Adjusted average loans receivable, net (non-GAAP)
$ 3,777,955
$ 3,663,731
$ 3,625,712
Loan yield, annualized (GAAP)
4.30 %
4.41 %
4.62 %
Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on purchased loans, annualized (non-GAAP)
4.12 %
4.14 %
4.45 %
