Minneapolis EdTech Company Donates Nearly $500K To Schools Nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Minneapolis-based technology vendor, Trafera, has committed to donating nearly half a million dollars worth of laptops into schools across the country. It's all in an effort to help schools make strides towards advancing modern teaching and learning, and they're calling it "Trafera Give Back '22"--the latest in the company's give back initiatives for education.

As part of Trafera Give Back '22, Trafera has pledged 100 laptops to 10 different schools, to be determined through various contests happening this summer. The buzz has already attracted the attention of other ed-tech manufacturers (including LocknCharge and Higher Ground Gear) who have hopped onboard to contribute to the prize pool.

Five schools have already been announced as winners from ISTE Live '22 (the nation's largest education technology conference). Teachers from Decatur City Schools (AL), Avonyelles Parish Schools (LA), DeKalb County Schools (GA), and Shenandoah County Public Schools (VA) applied and won by posting on social media tagging #TraferaGiveBack2022.

Winner, Faith Plunkett, posted , "I would use 100 laptops on our new STEM bus. It would not only impact our students, but parents and the community! What a difference having devices accessibly to all who want to learn [STEM] skills would be!" - a submission that won her students 100 laptops!

Six more schools will be chosen via a video essay competition running now through August 1. To apply, Trafera is encouraging teachers, principals, admins, technology staff, and other educators to submit a short video or written essay telling how they would use 100 laptops to transform teaching and learning at their school.

To learn more about Trafera Give Back '22, visit connect.trafera.com/traferagiveback for full contest details.

(PRNewsfoto/Trafera) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trafera