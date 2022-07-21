SBARRO EARNS GREAT PLACE TO WORK CERTIFICATION

Demonstrates Commitment to Employees, Company Culture

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sbarro, the leading QSR serving the impulse pizza occasion, has earned certification by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors.

This certification recognizes the top companies to work for worldwide based on feedback provided by employees on more than 60 elements of their job experience. Highest scoring categories for Sbarro included: employee pride in the brand, belief that their work makes a difference, employee alignment with and trust in the leadership team, and diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

"Our certification as a Great Place to Work is a testament to our employees and their passion for our brand, our culture, our franchise partners and each other," said Rohan Shearer, Sbarro's Chief Administrative Officer and head of Human Resources. "We're honored to be one of the very few US based QSR brands to have obtained this recognition."

The core of Sbarro's culture is its "People Pledge," an employee engagement program that welcomes, develops, communicates with and cares for each member of the Sbarro family. The People Pledge has created a common language around employee connection and belonging that has led to Sbarro's industry leading management tenure.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "Earning this designation means that Sbarro is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

About Sbarro

In 1956, Carmela "Mama" Sbarro and her family opened the doors to their Italian delicatessen in Brooklyn. Their slices of New York-style pizza were so popular that they soon opened a second location at the King's Plaza Mall in New York, focused solely on pizza. More than 65 years later, Sbarro is now the global leader in the impulse pizza category. Sbarro offers our XL Original New York pizza, handmade every day, with freshly prepared and stretched dough, hand-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano-style tomatoes in a variety of venues. Our award-winning New York pizzas, strombolis and other offerings can be found in retail spaces such as malls, casinos, airports, universities, convenience stores and travel plazas. To order online, to find a location near you, or for franchising opportunities, visit Sbarro.com. Get social with us on @sbarro on Facebook and Twitter, and @sbarroofficial on Instagram.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

