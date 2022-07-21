WEBSTER REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 EPS OF $1.00; ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.29

STAMFORD, Conn., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net income available to common shareholders of $178.1 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $92.1 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second quarter 2022 results include $66.5 million pre-tax, ($50.5 million after tax), or $0.29 per diluted share, of merger-related expenses. Excluding these expenses, earnings per diluted share would have been $1.29 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Reported results prior to the first quarter of 2022 reflect legacy Webster Financial results only.

"Our second quarter performance is a great reflection of the strength of Webster," said John R. Ciulla, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We achieved strong and diverse loan growth, the quality of our core deposit franchise was evident in this rising rate environment, and we maintained our strong capital position, providing flexibility as we operate through a changing macro environment."

Highlights for the second quarter of 2022:

Revenue of $607 .6 million.

Period end loan and lease balance of $45 .6 billion; 80 percent commercial loans and leases, 20 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 86 percent.

Period end deposit balance of $53 .1 billion.

Provision for credit losses totaled $12.2 million .

Charges related to the merger and strategic initiatives totaled $66 .5 million.

Return on average assets of 1.10 percent; adjusted 1.41 percent (non-GAAP).

Return on average tangible common equity of 14.50 percent; adjusted 18.45 percent (non-GAAP).

Net interest margin of 3.28 percent includes net accretion of 0.19 percent.

Common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.04 percent.

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 45.25 percent.

Tangible common equity ratio of 7.68 percent.

Repurchased $100 million in shares under Webster's share repurchase program.

"Our financial performance illustrates both merger synergies and the organic growth we anticipate our company will produce," said Glenn MacInnes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "On an adjusted basis, we generated a return on assets of 1.41 percent and return on tangible common equity of 18.5 percent. Earnings improvement was broad, with interest income, fees and expenses all trending positively."

Increases in the balance sheet and income statement, when compared to a year ago, are largely attributable to the merger with Sterling Bancorp on January 31, 2022.

Line of Business performance compared to the second quarter of 2021

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through our business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, and treasury services business units. Additionally, our Wealth group provides wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of June 30, 2022, Commercial Banking had $36.6 billion in loans and leases and $20.5 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:









Percent

Three months ended June 30,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2022 2021

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$333,421 $140,589



137.2 %

Non-interest income

49,430 18,378



169.0

Operating revenue

382,851 158,967



140.8

Non-interest expense

102,720 46,275



(122.0)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$280,131 $112,692



148.6



























Percent



At June 30,

Increase/ (In millions)

2022 2021

(Decrease) Loans and leases

$36,634 $14,654



150.0 %

Deposits

20,501 8,729



134.9

AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)

2,266 2,863



(20.8)



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $167.4 million to $280.1 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $192.8 million to $333.4 million, with $177.1 million driven by the merger, and $15.7 million due to loan and deposit growth in the legacy Webster portfolios. Non-interest income increased $31.1 million to $49.4 million, with $27.6 million driven by the merger, and $3.5 million primarily driven by increased client hedging activity and growth in loan related fees. Non-interest expense increased $56.4 million to $102.7 million, with $50.6 million due to the merger, and $5.8 million primarily to support loan and deposit growth in the legacy Webster portfolios.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of June 30, 2022, HSA Bank had $11.1 billion in total footings comprising $7.8 billion in deposit balances and $3.3 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:









Percent

Three months ended June 30,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2022 2021

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$49,558 $42,193



17.5 %

Non-interest income

26,552 26,554



—

Operating revenue

76,110 68,747



10.7

Non-interest expense

37,540 32,423



(15.8)

Pre-tax, net revenue

$38,570 $36,324



6.2



























Percent



At June 30,

Increase/ (Dollars in millions)

2022 2021

(Decrease) Number of accounts (thousands)

3,077 2,995



2.7 %

















Deposits

$7,778 $7,323



6.2

Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)

3,277 3,384



(3.1)

Total footings

$11,055 $10,707



3.3



Pre-tax net revenue increased $2.2 million to $38.6 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $7.4 million to $49.6 million, primarily due to an increase in net deposit spread and growth in deposits. Non-interest income was flat at $26.6 million. Non-interest expense increased $5.1 million to $37.5 million, primarily due to incremental expenses from Bend's acquired business and higher temporary help, consulting, and travel expenses.

Consumer Banking

Consumer Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking (businesses that have less than $2 million of revenue) business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 202 banking centers and 359 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, our Webster Investment Services group provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of June 30, 2022, Consumer Banking had $9.0 billion in loans and $23.8 billion in deposit balances, as well as $7.5 billion in assets under administration.

Consumer Banking Operating Results:









Percent

Three months ended June 30,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2022 2021

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$179,067 $93,075



92.4 %

Non-interest income

30,784 24,098



27.7

Operating revenue

209,851 117,173



79.1

Non-interest expense

107,312 74,149



(44.7)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$102,539 $43,024



138.3



























Percent



At June 30,

Increase/ (In millions)

2022 2021

(Decrease) Loans

$8,965 $6,821



31.4 %

Deposits

23,841 12,795



86.3

AUA (off balance sheet)

7,536 4,198



79.5



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $59.5 million to $102.5 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $86.0 million to $179.1 million, with $72.1 million driven by the merger, and $13.9 million driven by deposit and loan growth coupled with lower interest paid on deposits. Non-interest income increased $6.7 million to $30.8 million, with $6.4 million driven by the merger and $2.0 million from higher deposit and loan service fees, partially offset by $1.7 million in lower mortgage banking and investment services income. Non-interest expense increased $33.2 million to $107.3 million, primarily driven by the incremental expenses from the merger.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021:

Net interest income was $486.7 million compared to $220.9 million .

Net interest margin was 3.28 percent compared to 2.82 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 51 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 5 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $60.1 billion and increased by $28.5 billion , or 90.0 percent.

Average loans and leases totaled $44.1 billion and grew by $22.7 billion , or 106.0 percent.

Average deposits totaled $53.4 billion and grew by $24.7 billion , or 86.0 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

The provision for credit losses reflects a $12.2 million expense in the quarter, contributing to a $2 .1 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The provision for credit losses reflected an expense of $188.8 million in the prior quarter, which included $175.1 million associated with day one accounting provision required for loans and leases acquired during the quarter from the Sterling merger, compared to a benefit of $21.5 million a year ago.

Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $9.6 million , compared to $8.9 million in the prior quarter and $(1.2) million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases on an annualized basis was 0.09 percent, compared to 0.10 percent in the prior quarter and (0.02) percent a year ago.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.25 percent of total loans and leases at June 30, 2022, compared to 1.31 percent at March 31, 2022 and 1.43 percent at June 30, 2021. The allowance represented 231 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at June 30, 2022 compared to 229 percent at March 31, 2022 and 255 percent at June 30, 2021.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021:

Total non-interest income was $120.9 million compared to $72.7 million , an increase of $48.2 million . The increase primarily reflects the impact of the merger with Sterling, along with higher deposit and loan related fees as a result of higher transactional activity.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the second quarter of 2021:

Total non-interest expense was $358.2 million compared to $187.0 million , an increase of $171.2 million . Total non-interest expense includes a net $66.5 million of merger and strategic initiative charges compared to $18.2 million a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $122.9 million which primarily reflects the impact of the merger with Sterling.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the second quarter of 2021:

Income tax expense was $54.8 million compared to $34.0 million , and the effective tax rate was 23.1 percent compared to 26.6 percent. The higher effective tax rate in the period a year ago reflects the effects of merger related expenses recognized during the period that were estimated to be largely nondeductible for tax purposes.

Investment securities:

Total investment securities, net were $15.2 billion , compared to $15.1 billion at March 31, 2022 and $8.9 billion at June 30, 2021. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $609.8 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized losses of $328.4 million at March 31, 2022 and net unrealized gains of $49.3 million at June 30, 2021. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $539.4 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized losses of $270.8 million at March 31, 2022 and net unrealized gains of $170.5 million at June 30, 2021.

Loans and Leases:

Total loans and leases were $45.6 billion , compared to $43.5 billion at March 31, 2022 and $21.5 billion at June 30, 2021. Compared to March 31, 2022, commercial loans and leases increased by $1.1 billion , commercial real estate loans and leases increased by $0.6 billion , residential mortgages increased by $0.4 billion , and consumer loans decreased by $6.5 million .

Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases increased by $10.1 billion , commercial real estate loans and leases increased by $11.7 billion , and residential mortgages increased by $2.4 billion , while consumer loans decreased by $29.6 million .

Loan originations for the portfolio were $5.0 billion , compared to $2.6 billion in the prior quarter and $2.3 billion a year ago. In addition, $5.0 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $23.1 million in the prior quarter and $54.6 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

Total nonperforming loans and leases were $247.5 million , or 0.54 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $248.1 million , or 0.57 percent of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2022 and $120.7 million , or 0.56 percent of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, $90.3 million of nonperforming loans and leases were contractually current.

Past due loans and leases were $51.7 million , compared to $71.5 million at March 31, 2022 and $18.4 million at June 30, 2021.

Deposits and borrowings:

Total deposits were $53.1 billion , compared to $54.4 billion at March 31, 2022 and $28.8 billion at June 30, 2021. Core deposits to total deposits were 95.2 percent, compared to 94.8 percent at March 31, 2022 and 93.0 percent at June 30, 2021. The loan to deposit ratio was 86.0 percent, compared to 80.1 percent at March 31, 2022 and 74.4 percent at June 30, 2021.

Total borrowings were $5.3 billion , compared to $1.6 billion at March 31, 2022 and $1.2 billion at June 30, 2021.

Capital:

The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 9.09 percent and 14.50 percent, respectively, compared to 11.63 percent and 14.26 percent, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021.

The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.12 percent and 7.68 percent, respectively, compared to 8.35 percent and 7.91 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2021. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.04 percent, compared to 11.66 percent at June 30, 2021.

Book value and tangible book value per common share were $43.82 and $28.31 , respectively, compared to $35.15 and $28.99 , respectively, at June 30, 2021.

Repurchased $100 million in shares under Webster's share repurchase program.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $68 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com .

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's second quarter 2022 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 888-330-2446, or 240-789-2732 for international callers. The passcode is 8607257. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available via Webster's Investor Relations website at investors.websterbank.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 12:00 noon (Eastern) on July 21, 2022. To access the replay, dial 800-770-2030, or 647-362-9199 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 8607257.

Media Contact

Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610

acferreira@websterbank.com

Investor Contact

Emlen Harmon, 212-309-7646

eharmon@websterbank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to successfully integrate the operations of Webster and Sterling Bancorp and realize the anticipated benefits of the merger; (2) our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage any risks or uncertainties; (3) our ability to successfully achieve the anticipated cost reductions and operating efficiencies from planned strategic initiatives, including process automation, organization simplification, and spending reductions, and avoid any higher than anticipated costs or delays in the ongoing implementation; (4) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (5) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets, including as a result of geopolitical conflict such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; (6) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events, and any governmental or societal responses thereto; (7) changes in laws and regulations, including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, and healthcare, with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; (8) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities and goodwill; (9) inflation, changes in interest rates, and monetary fluctuations; (10) the replacement of and transition from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) as the primary interest rate benchmark; (11) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (12) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (13) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (14) the effects of any cyber threats, attacks or events or fraudulent activity; (15) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (16) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (18) changes in the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs; (19) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (20) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including the impact of recently adopted accounting guidance; (21) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (22) our ability to appropriately address social, environmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from our business activities; and (23) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income, ROATCE, and other performance ratios, in each case as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)



At or for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2022





March 31,

2022





December 31,

2021





September 30,

2021





June 30,

2021





































Income and performance ratios:



































Net income (loss) $ 182,311



$ (16,747)



$ 111,038



$ 95,713



$ 94,035 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

178,148





(20,178)





109,069





93,745





92,066 Earnings (loss) per diluted common share

1.00





(0.14)





1.20





1.03





1.01 Return on average assets

1.10 %



(0.12) %



1.26 %



1.10 %



1.12 Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

14.50





(1.36)





16.23





14.16





14.26 Return on average common shareholders' equity

9.09





(1.25)





13.35





11.61





11.63 Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

19.90





20.88





28.44





26.73





24.77





































Asset quality:



































Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 571,499



$ 569,371



$ 301,187



$ 314,922



$ 307,945 Nonperforming assets

250,242





251,206





112,590





104,209





123,497 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases

1.25 %



1.31 %



1.35 %



1.46 %



1.43 Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.09





0.10





(0.02)





0.02





(0.02) Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.54





0.57





0.49





0.47





0.56 Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.55





0.58





0.51





0.48





0.57 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases

230.88





229.48





274.36





309.44





255.05





































Other ratios:



































Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.12 %



8.72 %



8.39 %



8.12 %



8.35 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.68





8.26





7.97





7.71





7.91 Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.61





12.05





12.32





12.39





12.30 Total risk-based capital (a)

13.86





14.41





13.64





13.79





13.70 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.04





11.46





11.72





11.77





11.66 Shareholders' equity / total assets

11.83





12.55





9.85





9.57





9.86 Net interest margin

3.28





3.21





2.73





2.80





2.82 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

45.25





48.73





54.85





54.84





56.64





































Equity and share related:



































Common equity $ 7,713,809



$ 7,893,156



$ 3,293,288



$ 3,241,152



$ 3,184,668 Book value per common share

43.82





44.32





36.36





35.78





35.15 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

28.31





28.94





30.22





29.63





28.99 Common stock closing price

42.15





56.12





55.84





54.46





53.34 Dividends declared per common share

0.40





0.40





0.40





0.40





0.40 Common shares issued and outstanding

176,041





178,102





90,584





90,588





90,594 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

175,845





147,394





90,052





90,038





90,027 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

175,895





147,533





90,284





90,232





90,221





































(a) Presented as preliminary for June 30, 2022 and actual for the remaining periods.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands)

June 30,

2022





March 31,

2022





June 30,

2021 Assets:



















Cash and due from banks $ 294,482



$ 240,435



$ 193,430 Interest-bearing deposits

607,323





552,778





1,386,463 Securities:



















Available for sale

8,638,358





8,744,897





3,262,893 Held to maturity, net

6,547,998





6,362,254





5,623,243 Total securities, net

15,186,356





15,107,151





8,886,136 Loans held for sale

388





17,970





4,335 Loans and Leases:



















Commercial

18,520,595





17,386,139





8,417,719 Commercial real estate

18,141,670





17,584,947





6,410,672 Residential mortgages

7,223,728





6,798,199





4,856,302 Consumer

1,760,750





1,767,200





1,790,308 Total loans and leases

45,646,743





43,536,485





21,475,001 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(571,499)





(569,371)





(307,945) Loans and leases, net

45,075,244





42,967,114





21,167,056 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

329,424





206,123





76,874 Premises and equipment, net

449,578





490,004





215,716 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

2,729,551





2,738,353





558,485 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

1,228,484





1,222,898





570,380 Deferred tax asset, net

269,790





178,042





78,268 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

1,424,401





1,410,616





616,609 Total Assets $ 67,595,021



$ 65,131,484



$ 33,753,752





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



















Deposits:



















Demand $ 13,576,152



$ 13,570,702



$ 6,751,373 Health savings accounts

7,777,786





7,804,858





7,323,421 Interest-bearing checking

9,547,749





9,579,839





3,843,725 Money market

10,884,656





11,964,649





3,442,319 Savings

8,736,712





8,615,138





5,471,584 Certificates of deposit

2,554,102





2,821,097





2,014,544 Total deposits

53,077,157





54,356,283





28,846,966 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,743,782





518,733





507,124 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

2,510,810





10,903





138,444 Long-term debt

1,076,559





1,078,274





565,297 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,188,925





990,156





366,216 Total liabilities

59,597,233





56,954,349





30,424,047 Preferred stock

283,979





283,979





145,037 Common shareholders' equity

7,713,809





7,893,156





3,184,668 Total shareholders' equity

7,997,788





8,177,135





3,329,705 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 67,595,021



$ 65,131,484



$ 33,753,752

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2022





2021





2022





2021 Interest income:



























Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 431,538



$ 185,919



$ 777,814



$ 376,455 Interest and dividends on securities

82,202





45,586





145,728





90,533 Loans held for sale

7





53





33





144 Total interest income

513,747





231,558





923,575





467,132 Interest expense:



























Deposits

12,459





5,094





19,858





11,533 Borrowings

14,628





5,612





22,809





10,983 Total interest expense

27,087





10,706





42,667





22,516 Net interest income

486,660





220,852





880,908





444,616 Provision for credit losses

12,243





(21,500)





201,088





(47,250) Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

474,417





242,352





679,820





491,866 Non-interest income:



























Deposit service fees

51,385





41,439





99,212





81,908 Loan and lease related fees

27,907





7,862





50,586





16,175 Wealth and investment services

11,244





10,087





21,841





19,490 Mortgage banking activities

102





1,319





530





3,961 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

8,244





3,603





14,976





7,136 Other income

22,051





8,392





37,823





20,789 Total non-interest income

120,933





72,702





224,968





149,459 Non-interest expense:



























Compensation and benefits

187,656





97,754





371,658





205,354 Occupancy

51,593





14,010





70,208





29,660 Technology and equipment

41,498





27,124





96,899





55,640 Marketing

3,441





3,227





6,950





5,731 Professional and outside services

15,332





21,025





69,423





30,801 Intangible assets amortization

8,802





1,132





15,189





2,271 Loan workout expenses

732





327





1,412





721 Deposit insurance

6,748





3,749





11,970





7,705 Other expenses

42,425





18,680





74,303





37,127 Total non-interest expense

358,227





187,028





718,012





375,010 Income before income taxes

237,123





128,026





186,776





266,315 Income tax expense

54,812





33,991





21,212





64,202 Net income

182,311





94,035





165,564





202,113 Preferred stock dividends

(4,163)





(1,969)





(7,594)





(3,938) Net income available to common shareholders $ 178,148



$ 92,066



$ 157,970



$ 198,175





























Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

175,895





90,221





161,785





90,164





























Earnings per common share:



























Basic $ 1.00



$ 1.02



$ 0.97



$ 2.19 Diluted

1.00





1.01





0.97





2.19

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2022





March 31,

2022





December 31,

2021





September 30,

2021





June 30,

2021 Interest income:



































Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 431,538



$ 346,276



$ 189,985



$ 196,273



$ 185,919 Interest and dividends on securities

82,202





63,526





45,990





43,362





45,586 Loans held for sale

7





26





45





57





53 Total interest income

513,747





409,828





236,020





239,692





231,558 Interest expense:



































Deposits

12,459





7,399





4,027





4,571





5,094 Borrowings

14,628





8,181





5,211





5,430





5,612 Total interest expense

27,087





15,580





9,238





10,001





10,706 Net interest income

486,660





394,248





226,782





229,691





220,852 Provision for credit losses

12,243





188,845





(15,000)





7,750





(21,500) Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

474,417





205,403





241,782





221,941





242,352 Non-interest income:



































Deposit service fees

51,385





47,827





40,544





40,258





41,439 Loan and lease related fees

27,907





22,679





9,602





10,881





7,862 Wealth and investment services

11,244





10,597





10,111





9,985





10,087 Mortgage banking activities

102





428





733





1,525





1,319 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

8,244





6,732





3,627





3,666





3,603 Other income

22,051





15,772





25,521





17,460





8,392 Total non-interest income

120,933





104,035





90,138





83,775





72,702 Non-interest expense:



































Compensation and benefits

187,656





184,002





109,283





105,352





97,754 Occupancy

51,593





18,615





13,256





12,430





14,010 Technology and equipment

41,498





55,401





28,750





28,441





27,124 Marketing

3,441





3,509





2,599





3,721





3,227 Professional and outside services

15,332





54,091





9,360





7,074





21,025 Intangible assets amortization

8,802





6,387





1,118





1,124





1,132 Loan workout expenses

732





680





244





203





327 Deposit insurance

6,748





5,222





4,234





3,855





3,749 Other expenses

42,425





31,878





21,009





18,037





18,680 Total non-interest expense

358,227





359,785





189,853





180,237





187,028 Income (loss) before income taxes

237,123





(50,347)





142,067





125,479





128,026 Income tax expense (benefit)

54,812





(33,600)





31,029





29,766





33,991 Net income (loss)

182,311





(16,747)





111,038





95,713





94,035 Preferred stock dividends

(4,163)





(3,431)





(1,969)





(1,968)





(1,969) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 178,148



$ (20,178)



$ 109,069



$ 93,745



$ 92,066





































Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

175,895





147,533





90,284





90,232





90,221





































Earnings (loss) per common share:



































Basic $ 1.00



$ (0.14)



$ 1.20



$ 1.03



$ 1.02 Diluted

1.00





(0.14)





1.20





1.03





1.01

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,





2022













2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance





Interest





Yield/rate













Average balance



Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans and leases $ 44,120,698



$ 436,462





3.92 %









$ 21,413,439

$ 186,681

3.46 % Investment securities (a)

15,165,514





85,958





2.22













8,834,859



46,582

2.13

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

262,695





2,072





3.16













77,292



382

1.98

Interest-bearing deposits (b)

488,870





980





0.79













1,270,121



347

0.11

Loans held for sale

18,172





7





0.15













8,898



53

2.37

Total interest-earning assets

60,055,949



$ 525,479





3.46 %











31,604,609

$ 234,045

2.95 % Non-interest-earning assets

6,016,193





























1,901,412











Total Assets $ 66,072,142



























$ 33,506,021





























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Demand deposits $ 13,395,942



$ -





- %









$ 6,774,206

$ -

- % Health savings accounts

7,812,313





1,125





0.06













7,446,735



1,650

0.09

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

29,486,846





10,165





0.14













12,365,074



1,603

0.05

Certificates of deposit

2,684,914





1,169





0.17













2,114,889



1,841

0.35

Total deposits

53,380,015





12,459





0.09













28,700,904



5,094

0.07



















































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,064,304





2,677





1.00













500,638



860

0.68

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,156,449





3,164





1.08













138,483



534

1.52

Long-term debt (a)

1,077,395





8,787





3.38













565,874



4,218

3.22

Total borrowings

3,298,148





14,628





1.79













1,204,995



5,612

1.93

Total interest-bearing liabilities

56,678,163



$ 27,087





0.19 %











29,905,899

$ 10,706

0.14 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities

1,268,461





























288,716











Total liabilities

57,946,624





























30,194,615





























































Preferred stock

283,979





























145,037











Common shareholders' equity

7,841,539





























3,166,369











Total shareholders' equity

8,125,518





























3,311,406











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 66,072,142



























$ 33,506,021











Tax-equivalent net interest income









498,392



























223,339





Less: tax-equivalent adjustments









(11,732)



























(2,487)





Net interest income







$ 486,660

























$ 220,852





Net interest margin

















3.28 %





















2.82 %

















































(a) For the purposes of our average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30,





2022













2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance





Interest





Yield/rate













Average balance



Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans and leases $ 40,039,437



$ 785,879





3.91 %









$ 21,447,192

$ 377,969

3.51 % Investment securities (a)

14,298,347





153,227





2.12













8,862,314



92,859

2.13

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

214,792





2,893





2.72













77,461



619

1.61

Interest-bearing deposits (b)

643,210





1,433





0.44













976,873



523

0.11

Loans held for sale

18,046





33





0.36













11,610



144

2.48

Total interest-earning assets

55,213,832



$ 943,465





3.40 %











31,375,450

$ 472,114

3.01 % Non-interest-earning assets

5,257,642





























1,941,640











Total Assets $ 60,471,474



























$ 33,317,090





























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Demand deposits $ 12,335,504



$ -





- %









$ 6,606,464

$ -

- % Health savings accounts

7,786,035





2,212





0.06













7,448,943



3,257

0.09

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

26,915,923





15,184





0.11













12,181,295



3,323

0.06

Certificates of deposit

2,614,989





2,462





0.19













2,242,250



4,953

0.45

Total deposits

49,652,451





19,858





0.08













28,478,952



11,533

0.08



















































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

822,017





3,634





0.88













511,622



1,495

0.58

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

586,857





3,220





1.09













137,143



1,047

1.52

Long-term debt (a)

987,353





15,955





3.36













566,462



8,441

3.22

Total borrowings

2,396,227





22,809





1.93













1,215,227



10,983

1.87

Total interest-bearing liabilities

52,048,678



$ 42,667





0.16 %











29,694,179

$ 22,516

0.15 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities

1,010,331





























339,949











Total liabilities

53,059,009





























30,034,128





























































Preferred stock

260,183





























145,037











Common shareholders' equity

7,152,282





























3,137,925











Total shareholders' equity

7,412,465





























3,282,962











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 60,471,474



























$ 33,317,090











Tax-equivalent net interest income









900,798



























449,598





Less: tax-equivalent adjustments









(19,890)



























(4,982)





Net interest income







$ 880,908

























$ 444,616





Net interest margin

















3.24 %





















2.87 %

















































(a) For the purposes of our average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2022





March 31,

2022





December 31,

2021





September 30,

2021





June 30,

2021 Loan and Lease Balances (actual):



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 16,628,317



$ 15,578,594



$ 7,509,538



$ 7,172,345



$ 7,473,758 Asset-based lending

1,892,278





1,807,545





1,067,248





986,782





943,961 Commercial real estate

18,141,670





17,584,947





6,603,180





6,522,679





6,410,672 Residential mortgages

7,223,728





6,798,199





5,412,905





5,167,527





4,856,302 Consumer

1,760,750





1,767,200





1,678,858





1,731,002





1,790,308 Total Loan and Lease Balances

45,646,743





43,536,485





22,271,729





21,580,335





21,475,001 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(571,499)





(569,371)





(301,187)





(314,922)





(307,945) Loans and Leases, net $ 45,075,244



$ 42,967,114



$ 21,970,542



$ 21,265,413



$ 21,167,056





































Loan and Lease Balances (average):



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 15,850,507



$ 12,568,454



$ 7,304,985



$ 7,280,258



$ 7,545,398 Asset-based lending

1,851,956





1,540,301





1,010,874





956,535





937,580 Commercial real estate

17,756,151





13,732,925





6,575,865





6,510,100





6,365,830 Residential mortgages

6,905,509





6,322,495





5,309,127





5,036,329





4,738,859 Consumer

1,756,575





1,748,654





1,701,250





1,755,291





1,825,772 Total Loan and Lease Balances $ 44,120,698



$ 35,912,829



$ 21,902,101



$ 21,538,513



$ 21,413,439

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2022





March 31,

2022





December 31,

2021





September 30,

2021





June 30,

2021 Nonperforming loans and leases:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 112,006



$ 108,460



$ 63,553



$ 40,774



$ 57,831 Asset-based lending

25,862





5,494





2,114





2,139





2,403 Commercial real estate

49,935





74,581





5,058





15,972





12,687 Residential mortgages

27,213





27,318





15,591





19,327





21,467 Consumer

32,514





32,258





23,462





23,558





26,353 Total nonperforming loans and leases $ 247,530



$ 248,111



$ 109,778



$ 101,770



$ 120,741





































Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:



































Residential mortgages $ 2,558



$ 2,582



$ 2,276



$ 1,759



$ 1,934 Consumer

154





513





536





680





822 Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 2,712



$ 3,095



$ 2,812



$ 2,439



$ 2,756 Total nonperforming assets $ 250,242



$ 251,206



$ 112,590



$ 104,209



$ 123,497

Past due 30-89 days:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 6,006



$ 8,025



$ 9,340



$ 5,537



$ 3,154 Asset-based lending

-





24,103





-





-





- Commercial real estate

25,587





20,533





921





821





1,679 Residential mortgages

10,781





9,307





3,561





3,447





4,690 Consumer

9,275





9,379





5,576





7,158





8,829 Total past due 30-89 days $ 51,649



$ 71,347



$ 19,398



$ 16,963



$ 18,352 Past due 90 days or more and accruing

8





124





2,507





107





25 Total past due loans and leases $ 51,657



$ 71,471



$ 21,905



$ 17,070



$ 18,377

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)













For the Three Months Ended









(Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2022





March 31,

2022





December 31,

2021





September 30,

2021





June 30,

2021









ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance $ 569,371



$ 301,187



$ 314,922



$ 307,945



$ 328,351









Initial allowance on PCD loans and leases (1)

-





88,045





-





-





-









Provision

11,728





189,068





(14,980)





7,898





(21,574)









Charge-offs:













































Commercial portfolio

18,757





11,248





799





1,723





594









Consumer portfolio

896





1,120





1,382





2,053





2,808









Total charge-offs

19,653





12,368





2,181





3,776





3,402









Recoveries:













































Commercial portfolio

7,765





1,364





1,107





142





836









Consumer portfolio

2,288





2,075





2,319





2,713





3,734









Total recoveries

10,053





3,439





3,426





2,855





4,570









Total net charge-offs (recoveries)

9,600





8,929





(1,245)





921





(1,168)









ACL on loans and leases, ending balance $ 571,499



$ 569,371



$ 301,187



$ 314,922



$ 307,945

























































ACL on unfunded loan commitments, beginning balance $ 19,640



$ 13,104



$ 12,170



$ 11,974



$ 12,800









Acquisition of Sterling

-





6,749





-





-





-









Provision

509





(213)





934





196





(826)









ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance $ 20,149



$ 19,640



$ 13,104



$ 12,170



$ 11,974









Total ending balance $ 591,648



$ 589,011



$ 314,291



$ 327,092



$ 319,919

























































(1) Represents the establishment of the initial reserve for PCD loans and leases net of $48 million in charge-offs recognized upon completion of the merger in accordance with GAAP.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures













































The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.













































The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROATCE) measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered time deposits. Adjusted net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) are calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items including merger-related expenses and the initial non-PCD provision related to the merger. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.

















































At or for the Three Months Ended



(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2022





March 31,

2022





December 31,

2021





September 30,

2021





June 30,

2021



Efficiency ratio:







































Non-interest expense $ 358,227



$ 359,785



$ 189,853



$ 180,237



$ 187,028



Less: Foreclosed property activity

(358)





(75)





(347)





(142)





(137)



Intangible assets amortization

8,802





6,387





1,118





1,124





1,132



Operating lease depreciation

2,425





1,632





-





-





-



Strategic initiatives

(152)





(4,140)





600





(4,011)





1,138



Merger related

66,640





108,495





10,560





9,847





17,047



Debt prepayment costs

-





-





2,526





-





-



Non-interest expense $ 280,870



$ 247,486



$ 175,396



$ 173,419



$ 167,848



Net interest income $ 486,660



$ 394,248



$ 226,782



$ 229,691



$ 220,852



Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment

11,732





8,158





2,397





2,434





2,487



Non-interest income

120,933





104,035





90,138





83,775





72,702



Other

3,805





3,082





431





327





309



Less: Operating lease depreciation

2,425





1,632





-





-





-



Income $ 620,705



$ 507,891



$ 319,748



$ 316,227



$ 296,350



Efficiency ratio

45.25 %



48.73 %



54.85 %



54.84 %



56.64 %











































Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:







































Net income (loss) $ 182,311



$ (16,747)



$ 111,038



$ 95,713



$ 94,035



Less: Preferred stock dividends

4,163





3,431





1,969





1,968





1,969



Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected

6,954





5,046





883





888





894



Income (loss) adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization $ 185,102



$ (15,132)



$ 109,952



$ 94,633



$ 92,960



Income (loss) adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis $ 740,408



$ (60,528)



$ 439,808



$ 378,532



$ 371,840



Average shareholders' equity $ 8,125,518



$ 6,691,490



$ 3,411,911



$ 3,375,401



$ 3,311,406



Less: Average preferred stock

283,979





236,121





145,037





145,037





145,037



Average goodwill and other intangible assets

2,733,827





2,007,266





556,784





557,902





559,032



Average tangible common shareholders' equity $ 5,107,712



$ 4,448,103



$ 2,710,090



$ 2,672,462



$ 2,607,337



Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

14.50 %



(1.36) %



16.23 %



14.16 %



14.26 %











































Tangible equity:







































Shareholders' equity $ 7,997,788



$ 8,177,135



$ 3,438,325



$ 3,386,189



$ 3,329,705



Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

2,729,551





2,738,353





556,242





557,360





558,485



Tangible shareholders' equity $ 5,268,237



$ 5,438,782



$ 2,882,083



$ 2,828,829



$ 2,771,220



Total assets $ 67,595,021



$ 65,131,484



$ 34,915,599



$ 35,374,258



$ 33,753,752



Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

2,729,551





2,738,353





556,242





557,360





558,485



Tangible assets $ 64,865,470



$ 62,393,131



$ 34,359,357



$ 34,816,898



$ 33,195,267



Tangible equity

8.12 %



8.72 %



8.39 %



8.12 %



8.35 %











































Tangible common equity:







































Tangible shareholders' equity $ 5,268,237



$ 5,438,782



$ 2,882,083



$ 2,828,829



$ 2,771,220



Less: Preferred stock

283,979





283,979





145,037





145,037





145,037



Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 4,984,258



$ 5,154,803



$ 2,737,046



$ 2,683,792



$ 2,626,183



Tangible assets $ 64,865,470



$ 62,393,131



$ 34,359,357



$ 34,816,898



$ 33,195,267



Tangible common equity

7.68 %



8.26 %



7.97 %



7.71 %



7.91 %











































Tangible book value per common share:







































Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 4,984,258



$ 5,154,803



$ 2,737,046



$ 2,683,792



$ 2,626,183



Common shares outstanding

176,041





178,102





90,584





90,588





90,594



Tangible book value per common share $ 28.31



$ 28.94



$ 30.22



$ 29.63



$ 28.99













































Core deposits:







































Total deposits $ 53,077,157



$ 54,356,283



$ 29,847,029



$ 30,026,327



$ 28,846,966



Less: Certificates of deposit

2,554,102





2,821,097





1,797,770





1,884,373





2,014,544



Core deposits $ 50,523,055



$ 51,535,186



$ 28,049,259



$ 28,141,954



$ 26,832,422

















































Three months ended

June 30, 2022



































Adjusted ROATCE:







































Net income $ 182,311



































Less: Preferred stock dividends

4,163



































Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected

6,954



































Strategic initiatives, tax-effected

(116)



































Merger related, tax-effected

50,583



































Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends, intangible assets amortization, and other $ 235,569



































Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends, intangible assets amortization, and other, annualized basis $ 942,276



































Average shareholders' equity $ 8,125,518



































Less: Average preferred stock

283,979



































Average goodwill and other intangible assets

2,733,827



































Average tangible common shareholders' equity $ 5,107,712



































Adjusted return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

18.45 %











































































Adjusted ROAA:







































Net income $ 182,311



































Add: Strategic initiatives, tax-effected

(116)



































Merger related, tax-effected

50,583



































Income adjusted for strategic initiatives and merger related $ 232,778



































Income adjusted for strategic initiatives and merger related, annualized basis $ 931,112



































Average assets $ 66,072,142



































Adjusted return on average assets

1.41 %











































































(In millions, except per share data)







































GAAP to adjusted reconciliation:









































Three months ended June 30, 2022























Pre-Tax Income





Net Income Available

to Common

Shareholders





Diluted EPS



















Reported (GAAP) $ 237.1



$ 178.1



$ 1.00



















Strategic initiatives

(0.1)





(0.1)





-



















Merger related expenses

66.6





50.6





0.29



















Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 303.6



$ 228.6



$ 1.29





















View original content:

SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation