CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT

CHICAGO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.33 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on September 1, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 3, 2022. This represents a 5.6% increase over Conagra Brands' previous quarterly dividend. The new quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share is equivalent to $1.32 per share annually.
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.
