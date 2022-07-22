U SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Unity Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 6, 2022

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Unity between March 5, 2021 and May 10, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until September 6, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Unity Software Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) deficiencies in Unity's product platform reduced the accuracy of the Company's machine learning technology; (ii) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenues; (iii) accordingly, Unity had overstated the Company's commercial and/or financial prospects for 2022; (iv) as a result, the Company was likely to have to reduce its fiscal 2022 guidance; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

