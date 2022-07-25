Burlington Stores Continues Partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org Raising Essential Funds for Local Teachers & Students Nationwide

Major off-price retailer and award-winning non-profit celebrate their 6th consecutive year of partnership with hopes of achieving a total of $10 million raised in support of teachers and their students

MINNEAPOLIS, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burlington Stores , the major off-price retailer offering WOW deals on customers' favorite brands for the entire family and home, is once again partnering with the award-winning non-profit AdoptAClassroom.org to support teachers and students within their store communities across the country. Now through August 29, 2022, Burlington shoppers can donate to benefit AdoptAClassroom.org by rounding up their purchase at checkout at Burlington's more than 866 store locations nationwide.

Teachers spent an average of $750 on school supplies out of pocket during the 2020-2021 school year (source: AdoptAClassroom.org 2021 Teacher Spending Survey ). Teacher spending has increased 25% since AdoptAClassroom.org first began surveying teachers in 2015 . The cost of school supplies is rising with inflation, some items by nearly 60% (source: 2022 AdoptAClassroom.org Data on Inflation ). Through Burlington's in-store fundraising campaign, the retailer is actively seeking to offset the amount teachers spend out of their own pockets on supplies for their classrooms.

"We continue to see the growing need for support of local teachers and students nationwide. Burlington is steadfast in its commitment to supporting teachers as they continue to navigate challenging times," said Michael O'Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores. "In working with our trusted partner AdoptAClassroom.org, we look forward to providing the funds needed for students to learn and reach their full potential this school year."

"Burlington has been an amazing partner these past six years. They really care about the communities where they operate and where their customers and associates live and work," said Ann Pifer, executive director, AdoptAClassroom.org. "Burlington knows when they support high needs schools with the tools and materials their students need to learn and succeed in school, they are building a better future for everyone."

Now through August 29, 2022, visit a Burlington store to donate. To find a store near you, visit Burlington.com . For more information on AdoptAClassroom.org, including recent survey results from thousands of teachers nationwide, visit AdoptAClassroom.org .

ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES INC.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2021 net sales of $9.3 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURL." The Company operated 866 stores as of the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2022, in 46 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. At Burlington, customers will be amazed to find their favorite brands and the latest trends at a fantastic value with fresh, seasonal items arriving regularly. The Company delivers savings at up to 60% off other retailers' prices every day on a wide assortment of merchandise including everything for ladies, men, kids, baby, along with home décor. Shoppers are sure to discover amazing finds at wow prices in store every day. For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com

ABOUT ADOPTACLASSROOM.ORG

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and succeed in school. The national, tech-based nonprofit connects donors and sponsors with PreK-12 teachers and schools to help equip more classrooms and students with school supplies. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $57 million and supported more than 5.8 million students across the U.S. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

