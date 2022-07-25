ELECTROLUX WINS EIGHT MORE SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS

Award-winning refrigerators, freezers and induction cooktops all contributing to company's sustainability goals

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux announced that eight more of its appliances have been awarded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2021-2022 ENERGY STAR® Emerging Technology Award (ETA), creating a total of 12 ETA awards for the company. All these appliances have been recognized for their significant greenhouse gas reductions driven by energy efficiency.

The recent winning appliances include:

Frigidaire 20 cu. ft Upright Freezer in White and Carbon

Frigidaire Professional 19 Cu. Ft. Single-Door Refrigerator

Electrolux 18.6 Cu. Ft. Single-Door Refrigerator

Frigidaire 30'' and 36" Induction Cooktop

Electrolux 30'' and 36" Induction Cooktop

"We are so proud of these twelve sustainability awards," said Nolan Pike, head of Electrolux North America. "Sustainability is at the heart of the experiences and solutions we develop. These twelve appliances eliminate food waste, make food last longer and have faster cooking times."

Electrolux has long been a globally recognized leader in sustainability and is focused on sustainable product design, energy efficiency and innovative solutions that eliminate food waste. The company has also set ambitious 2030 sustainability targets, including becoming circular and climate-neutral in its operations.

These award-winning products meet the EPA's rigorous performance criteria to reduce energy use and lower greenhouse gas emissions. The per-unit efficiency of these refrigerators and freezers is a least 25% more efficient than conventional units, according to ENERGY STAR. The per-unit efficiency of induction cook tops is about 5-10% more efficient than conventional electric resistance units and about three times more efficient than gas, also according to ENERGY STAR.

"The ENERGY STAR Emerging Technology Award is given to products that are on the cutting edge of environmental performance," said Ann Bailey, Director, EPA ENERGY STAR Products Program. "Congratulations to Electrolux for its leadership in bringing new refrigeration and induction cooktop models to the market. We look forward to working with them to promote these super-efficient products to consumers nation-wide."

About Electrolux

Electrolux is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell approximately 60 million household products in approximately 120 markets every year. In 2021, Electrolux North America had sales of nearly $5 billion and employed about 12,000 people. For more information, go to www.electroluxgroup.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped American families and businesses save 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity, avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs, and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions.

