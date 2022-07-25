Power Knot Nominated for California's 10th Senate District's Small Business of the Year

FREMONT, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, announced today that it has been nominated for California's 10th Senate District's Small Business of the Year.

Every year, the California Small Business Association (CSBA) hosts its Small Business Day in Sacramento. The purpose of the day is to "Recognize the Contributions Small Business makes to California."

As part of the event, each State Senator and Assemblymember nominates a small business in their district that exemplifies resilience as well as connection with the community. This year, State Senator Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont) of Senate District 10 has nominated Power Knot LLC.

"We are grateful to have been recognized for our contribution to the District and the wider world in general," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "The LFC biodigester is a food waste digester that has been helping California businesses to reduce greenhouse gasses by keeping food waste out of landfills. Our cleantech solution has been gaining traction rapidly as the world becomes increasingly aware of the impact food waste has on the planet. With record high temperatures, we're in a race against time to do our part and stop global warming."

About the LFC Biodigester



The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has eight different sizes that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of waste food. With many hundreds of installations globally, the LFC biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.

About Power Knot



Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California. Our products are installed in six continents and all of the world's oceans.

For more information, access www.powerknot.com .

