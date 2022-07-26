Brenda Connelly Named President of The Springs Living

MCMINNVILLE, Ore., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Springs Living announced that Brenda Connelly has been promoted to president, reporting to Founder & CEO Fee Stubblefield. In this role, Connelly will work closely with Stubblefield and Chief Financial Officer Molly Vaughan to lead all aspects of the organization.

The Springs Living President Brenda Connelly (PRNewswire)

"Brenda was chosen as our next president after a year-long process and nationwide search. In the end, Brenda's proven leadership has demonstrated her ability to drive results while also holding fast to our organizational values and our promise to those we serve," said Stubblefield. "Brenda started her career as a water girl in a skilled nursing home when she was 16. Rising from a caregiver to the president of our organization gives her the ability to understand our challenges and make effective and lasting changes for our employees and residents. She has exhibited a steadfast commitment to the values we hold dear in service to our residents and their families. The next chapter of The Springs Living is in good hands."

Connelly has held the role of chief operating officer since August 2020, effectively leading the company-wide operational COVID response while working closely with statewide organizations, including serving on the Long-Term Care COVID Forum in Oregon and the Montana governor's COVID Advisory Task Force. She also led community teams to regain 6 percent of the total 8 percent occupancy lost during the pandemic, while concurrently achieving and exceeding lease-up targets for three communities that opened at the start of the pandemic.

For the previous two years, Connelly served as the company's chief quality officer. In that role, she developed and implemented a comprehensive, company-wide quality program which led to improved clarity of quality standards, resources, compliance, and resident satisfaction. Prior to that, Connelly was director of community operations, leading regional operations teams and supporting each community with the necessary resources and systems to deliver the highest quality care and services to residents.

Connelly joined The Springs Living in 2010 as executive director of The Springs at Whitefish in Whitefish, Montana. She began her career working for nine years in a skilled nursing facility, where she grew her experience as a CNA, then charge nurse, and later was promoted to various management positions, including senior executive of resident care.

Connelly has earned a master's degree in quantitative management – health analytics from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business in Durham, North Carolina. She also has a Bachelor of Science in nursing from North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota. Connelly serves on the Oregon Health Care Association Quality and Compliance Council and is a Customer Advisory Board member for Point Click Care. She received a Special Services Award from Oregon Health Care Association in 2021 and was named to the McKnight's Senior Living Women of Distinction Hall of Honor in 2022.

Based in McMinnville, Oregon, The Springs Living owns and operates 18 senior living communities in Oregon and Montana, offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Two additional communities are under development in Happy Valley, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington. In 2021, The Springs Living was recognized on Fortune's Top Ten list of Best Workplaces in Aging Services.

Media Contact

Tracy Darchini, 503-435-2323

tdarchini@thespringsliving.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Springs Living