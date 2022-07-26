Fleet Complete Empowers Safer Fleet Operations with its New Vision Smart Connected Dashcam Solution

Fleets in the Fast Lane: Gaining New Visibility on Safety

Fleet Complete has launched a next-generation cellular dashcam as part of its FC Vision solution that brings together AI with video telematics for real-time driver coaching and alerts, as well as powerful tools to simplify safety compliance and provide a second set of eyes on the road.

The FC Vision smart connected dashcam - Vision 3.0 - comes in several configurations to suit every fleet type and budget. Commercial fleet operations will now have access to a powerful dashcam solution to reduce costs of insurance and operations with an added level of road safety insights, driver risk detection and protection from unproven claims.

TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Fleet Complete is introducing its latest smart connected fleet dashcam to its FC Vision 3.0 line-up, with it now featuring road-facing and optional cab-facing cameras with AI-based advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS.)

With video playback of events, FC Vision helps to elevate commercial fleet safety and driver training programs. It is ideal for companies looking to protect their mobile staff on the road and to reduce potentially fraudulent insurance claims in an event of a collision if the driver is not at fault. This safety assurance and in-cab coaching solution uses video telematics with AI analytics to automate detection of key driving events, scoring and reporting for use with insurance claims and safety programs.

As a complete smart connected video dashcam solution, FC Vision adds a new layer of road safety and risk identification to help lower insurance premiums, save on litigation costs, and enable mobile staff to feel supported and more confident on the road.

FC Vision is available in Basic and AI Standard versions for every budget that include:

Easy-to-use Insights dashboard: Vision footage, vehicle data and driving analytics appear in the same interface to provide fleet managers with quick insights into their fleet operations.

AI-powered Advanced Driver Assistance system (ADAS): to help coach drivers to reduce traffic violations like speeding, lane drifting and tailgating all based on machine learning.

AI-powered Driver Monitoring System (DMS) : the dual-camera option provides DMS to help drivers with in-cab coaching and alerts to avoid distracted or fatigued driving events.

Mobile Apps: drivers can review their event videos, survey their trips and look at their scorecard.

FC Vision is a key component of FC Insights Solution Suite, an integrated big data IoT platform that provides commercial fleets with near real-time insights to monitor and manage all aspects of their mobile operations. At its core, the FC Hub fleet management system includes web and mobile apps for live-view maps, fleet dashboards, automated reporting, and customizable event notifications for a comprehensive view of fleet and field operations. FC Hub brings a friendly and modernized user interface for easy navigation of other FC products and third-party add-ons.

To see the new smart connected dash cam solution or fleet management platform in action, book a demonstration or learn more -- call 1.888.305.8777 or email sales@fleetcomplete.com

About Fleet Complete

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset, and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing approximately 600,000 subscribers and over 40,000 businesses and government organizations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and across Europe. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, TELUS and Rogers in Canada, Telstra in Australia, Telia in Denmark, COSMOTE in Greece, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as ConMet, Cummins, Ford, General Motors, Mitsubishi Australia, and Toyota, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth.

For more information, please visit www.fleetcomplete.com

