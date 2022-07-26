HackerRank Names Monica Ohara as Chief Marketing Officer

HackerRank doubles down on innovation with appointment of new CMO Monica Ohara

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HackerRank , the leading developer skills company, today announced the appointment of Monica Ohara as Chief Marketing Officer. Ohara is a proven leader in marketing and business strategy, with experience driving hypergrowth for technology companies like Lyft (which acquired her startup, DataScore), WordPress.com (Automattic), and SpeedDate (acquired by Match.com/IAC). She will lead HackerRank's global marketing, branding and demand generation initiatives, reporting to co-founder and CEO Vivek Ravisankar.

Ohara joins HackerRank on the heels of a tremendous year of growth and a $60 million round of funding announced in March. With her entrepreneurial background and experience building strong growth teams, Ohara is uniquely positioned to help HackerRank's customers raise their hiring bars and find the talent they need to thrive.

"HackerRank has transformed the way companies hire technical talent, and I'm excited to work with the foremost authority on developer skills," Ohara said. "Companies need top talent more than ever, and it's a huge competitive advantage to build strong, highly skilled teams that continue to level up after they are hired."

This year, HackerRank is focused on expanding its platform to support screening and interviewing for the newest, most in-demand developer skill sets. In her new role, Ohara will lead many of these efforts, while supporting customers as they invest in innovation and navigate the challenges of the current hiring market.

"HackerRank was built on the ethos of leveling the playing field for developers across every aspect of their career journey, all based on skills over pedigree," said Vivek Ravisankar, HackerRank co-founder and CEO. "Monica embodies that same ethos in the way she builds teams and how she looks at the world. I'm thrilled to partner with her to effect real change and accelerate the world's innovation."

About HackerRank

Trusted by over 40% of the global developer population, HackerRank is the leading developer skills company, helping businesses attract, evaluate and hire the best technical talent from around the world. Over 3,000 customers across industries, including over 25% of the Fortune 100, rely on HackerRank to raise their hiring bars. The HackerRank developer community has over 21 million members who trust HackerRank to advance and showcase their coding skills. For more information, visit www.hackerrank.com .

