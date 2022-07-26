Lex Machina Launches State Motions Metrics, the Next Step in State Court Coverage

With this release, the company continues its commitment to the most accurate, comprehensive, and complete litigation analytics on the market

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lex Machina, a LexisNexis company, today takes the next step forward in providing the most accurate, comprehensive, and complete litigation analytics on the market by incorporating Legal Analytics for state motion practice ("State Motion Metrics") into the platform. State Motion Metrics allows users to quickly assess their state motion strategy and easily identify winning arguments. Lex Machina has released State Motion Metrics for the four Delaware state courts, including the Delaware Court of Chancery, as well as Los Angeles County Superior Court, with additional plans to roll out State Motion Metrics in more courts later this year.

"Our analytics allow users to understand motion strategy, including judges' past behavior with dynamic grant/denial rates, as well as the cases and documents to back up that research," said Karl Harris, CEO of Lex Machina. "Lex Machina is the best analytics tool to understand the complete picture for case strategy, including motion strategy, because of the work we do to clean, organize, and enhance our data."

State Motion Metrics allows users to:

Explore 37 motion types in depth

View grant rates and outcomes (granted, denied, partially granted/denied, and moot/withdrawn)

Compare a judge's grant rate with the court's grant rate for a particular motion

Examine timing trends for each motion type

Facet by judge, court, motion type, outcome, and more

Search and review relevant orders behind the statistics

Lex Machina's state court data is the best in the industry because of the systems the company uses to clean, organize, and enhance the data. By systematically collecting important documents for all of its state courts, Lex Machina and its users have access to the ruling itself. The Lex Machina team uses a cutting-edge deep learning model to create the new State Motion Metrics, and Lex Machina's attorneys apply and test the model for accuracy and completeness. This means that when users filter by a judge, Lex Machina has connected that judge to the orders on their docket and used the orders themselves in order to determine the outcome of the ruling.

Unique features of Lex Machina's state court analytics include:

Comprehensive statistics for judges, counsel, and parties

Case rulings and case resolutions

Damages awarded at trial

Pre-downloaded documents and the ability to retrieve non-downloaded documents

State court expansion remains a top priority at Lex Machina. The company is adding modules on a court-by-court basis, with an emphasis on strict data quality and integrity. Lex Machina currently offers Legal Analytics for 27 state courts, which encompasses over 3.3 million individual cases. We are proud of this key achievement in our state court journey.

State Motion Metrics Webcast

Lex Machina is hosting a webcast to showcase the new features on July 28, 2022 at noon ET/9am PT with Carla Rydholm (Senior Director of Product Management), Chuan Qin (Product Manager), and Sherrill Dresnin (Customer Success Manager). To register for the event or view a recording, go here: https://pages.lexmachina.com/2022-Motion-Metrics-Webcast_LP.html

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,500 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About Lex Machina

Lex Machina fundamentally changes how companies and law firms compete in the business and practice of law. The company provides strategic insights on judges, lawyers, law firms, parties, and other critical information across 18 federal practice areas and a rapidly growing number of state courts. Lex Machina allows law firms and companies to predict the behaviors and outcomes that different legal strategies will produce, enabling them to win cases and close business.

Lex Machina was named "Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces 2022" (The San Francisco Chronicle Top Workplaces in the Bay Area 2022), "Legal Tech Company of the Year 2021" (CIO Review, 2021), "2021 Legal Technology Trailblazer" (National Law Journal Trailblazer Awards, 2021), Winner of the "Media Excellence" Award for Analytics/Big Data (13th Annual Media Excellence Award, 2021). Based in Silicon Valley, Lex Machina is part of LexisNexis, a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics. For more information, please visit www.lexmachina.com.

