MJV Innovation Sponsors Febraban Tech in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MJV Innovation , a leading multinational business consulting firm, will be sponsoring this year's annual Febraban Tech, the largest technology and innovation conference in Latin America. This year's event will take place in Sao Paulo, Brazil on August 9-11, 2022. The content will focus on "The New Global Reality and Accelerated Transformation".

Febraban Tech convenes experts and leaders from the world's largest companies, including Disney, BNP Paribas, Bradesco, Itau, Santander, Microsoft.

MJV Innovation's team will be present at the firm's presentation booth, which will provide resources about the firm's advisory services in ESG, data analytics and cloud, and digital journey and customer experience. As a leader in business transformation who is recognized by Informatica as a platinum partner, MJV serves clients including Coca-Cola, Delta, BNP Paribas, Bradesco, Itau, Santander and more.

More information about Febraban Tech can be found at: https://www.febrabantech.com/evento/febrabantech2022

About MJV Technology and Innovation

MJV Technology and Innovation is a leading global consulting and development firm specializing in digital transformation. The firm serves Fortune 500 clients including Coca-Cola, Delta, BNP, Cartier, and more in implementing data-driven innovation and strategies, including design thinking, ESG practices, consumer experiences, and data analytics. The firm was founded in 1997 and has locations across the US, Europe, and Latin America. Learn more at: https://www.mjvinnovation.com/

