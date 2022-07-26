Northwestern Memorial Hospital again named top hospital in Illinois and in the top 10 in the country by U.S. News & World Report

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Memorial Hospital retained its position as the No. 1 hospital in Illinois and Chicago and is again recognized among the top hospitals in the country ranking No. 9 on the prestigious "America's Best Hospitals" Honor Roll by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022-2023 "America's Best Hospitals" rankings.

In addition to Northwestern Memorial's No. 1 ranking, several Northwestern Medicine hospitals were recognized as Best Hospitals in Chicago Metro and Illinois, including:

Northwestern Medicine McHenry, Huntley , Woodstock Hospitals ranked No. 9 in Chicago Metro and No. 9 in Illinois .

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital tied with both ranked as No. 12 in Chicago Metro and No. 12 in Illinois

Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital ranked No. 14 in Chicago and No. 14 in Illinois

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital is ranked No. 18 in Chicago Metro and No. 20 in Illinois

"This recognition is a direct reflection of our Patients First mission and our relentless quest to improve, innovate and deliver world class outcomes to the patients we are privileged to serve," said Dean M. Harrison, chief executive officer, Northwestern Memorial HealthCare. "These rankings amplify the expertise, dedication and compassion of more than 33,000 physicians, nurses and staff who come together to provide exceptional care, train future generations of clinicians, advance medicine through cutting edge research all in the pursuit of health for individuals and the communities they call home."

Northwestern Memorial is nationally ranked in 10 out of 15 specialties ranked by U.S. News. Of the 10 nationally ranked specialties, six clinical programs at Northwestern Memorial are ranked among the top 10 in the country:

"The recognition of our program as one of the nation's best reflects our commitment to innovation and precision medicine in Gastroenterology," said John E. Pandolfino , MD , chief of the gastroenterology and hepatology at Northwestern Memorial. "Patients with complex diseases trust the expertise of our physicians and team members, and we are proud to provide them life-changing and lifesaving care. We continue to research new ways to provide leading-edge, personalized care for patients in Chicagoland and beyond.""This is an exceptional honor for our gastrointestinal surgery team, made more meaningful by the close relationships we have with colleagues in other specialties at the Northwestern Medicine Digestive Health Center," said Scott A. Strong , MD , chief of the gastrointestinal surgery at Northwestern Memorial. "Our integrated patient-centered care model combines advanced research and innovation as we strive to improve patient outcomes, develop new devices, and establish leading quality-assurance protocols."

"At Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, we strive to improve heart care by pioneering advanced treatments, performing groundbreaking clinical research, and incorporating innovative technology and artificial intelligence into clinical practice. We are humbled that the best and the brightest aspire to join our outstanding team," said Patrick M. McCarthy , MD , chief of cardiac surgery at Northwestern Memorial and executive director of Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute. "Since day one, the goal of the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute has been to bring world-class cardiovascular care to. We have achieved this and more. We are rapidly growing across northernas we bring advanced care and this exceptional team close to where our patients live and work. Patients now seek cardiovascular care from across the US, and around the world. The greatest honor is knowing that countless lives have been saved and improved by this relentless pursuit of our Patients First mission.""We are grateful for nearly a decade of top tier ranking as one of the very best Cardiology and Heart Surgery Programs in the country. This top tier recognition from U.S. News & World Report doesn't happen without exceptional team work, breakthrough research, outstanding patient care and a dedication to training the next generation of extraordinary cardiovascular physicians and care providers" said Clyde W. Yancy , MD, MSc , chief of cardiology at Northwestern Memorial and associate director of the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute. "Our mission to provide world-class care to all patients remains steadfast and fuels our success. No accomplishment or accolade eclipses the satisfaction of relieving the burden of disease and restoring health in our patients. That is our everyday celebration. I am especially enthused that as we continue our quest for excellence, we do so with an eye on equity and an unyielding commitment to bring excellent and empathetic cardiovascular care to more patients around Chicagoland. We are driven to discover solutions improving heart health in our varied communities, our state, and our nation."

Northwestern Memorial is ranked No. 8 in the country for Geriatrics. "I'm extremely proud of our strong all-female faculty team of geriatricians who deservedly garner national recognition year-over-year for our innovative and robust research program, top notch medical training and outstanding clinical care for senior patients," said



"I'm extremely proud of our strong all-female faculty team of geriatricians who deservedly garner national recognition year-over-year for our innovative and robust research program, top notch medical training and outstanding clinical care for senior patients," said Lee A. Lindquist , MD, MPH, MBA , chief of geriatrics at Northwestern Memorial. "To be named a top hospital in the country for geriatrics is a testament to the strong teamwork, expertise, compassion and drive that makes our division unique. Our physicians, nurses, social workers and staff are passionate and dedicated to improving the health and quality of life for our older adults who we are privileged to care for every day."

"At Lurie Cancer Center, we are driven by our mission to translate scientific discovery into the highest level of care for our patients, while also seeking to innovate and find the treatments of the future through a world-class clinical research program," said Leonidas Platanias, MD, PhD , director of the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University at Northwestern Memorial Hospital . "This continued recognition as a top cancer program is a testament to our extraordinary team of physicians, nurses and staff who combine talent and expertise with compassion and dedication to bring the very best in cancer care to."

Northwestern Memorial is ranked No. 10 in the country for Diabetes & Endocrinology. "We are honored to be recognized as one of the nation's leading programs for Diabetes and Endocrinology," said



"We are honored to be recognized as one of the nation's leading programs for Diabetes and Endocrinology," said Joseph T. Bass , MD, PhD , chief of the endocrinology, metabolism and molecular medicine at Northwestern Memorial. "Our multidisciplinary team keeps patients at the center of our research as we continue to seek innovative ways to support individuals with endocrine diseases and obesity. This recognition is the result of close collaboration between our physicians, certified diabetes educators, nurse practitioners, psychologists and other colleagues."

Northwestern Memorial is ranked No. 10 in the country for Neurology & Neurosurgery. "We're honored for this recognition as one of the top neurosurgery programs in the country, especially during another year of unprecedented difficulty and uncertainty. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our department continued to provide outstanding clinical care and collaborative research, solving big problems in new ways," said



"We are honored to again rank in the top 10 U.S. programs for neurology. Our skilled clinicians and innovative scientists continue to raise the bar for treating patients with diverse and complex neurological conditions," said "We're honored for this recognition as one of the top neurosurgery programs in the country, especially during another year of unprecedented difficulty and uncertainty. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our department continued to provide outstanding clinical care and collaborative research, solving big problems in new ways," said Maciej S. Lesniak , MD , chair of neurological surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. "This ranking reflects the reputation of our physicians and highlights our ability to advance the science and care of neurological patients. We're grateful to our colleagues and patients for their unwavering trust and support.""We are honored to again rank in the top 10 U.S. programs for neurology. Our skilled clinicians and innovative scientists continue to raise the bar for treating patients with diverse and complex neurological conditions," said Dimitri Krainc , MD, PhD , chair of neurology at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. "As we move into these later stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, our physician-scientists continue to expand the knowledge of its neurological impact and are especially dedicated to understanding and treating long-haul symptoms."

In addition to its top 10 programs, Northwestern Memorial was also nationally ranked in the following specialties: Urology (No. 12); Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (No. 13); Orthopaedics (No. 15); and Obstetrics & Gynecology (No. 18). Northwestern Memorial was also recognized as High Performing in Rheumatology, as well as High Performing in 19 procedures and conditions rated by U.S. News.

Northwestern Medicine hospitals were also recognized for the following:

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital is ranked No. 28 for Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and No. 49 for Neurology & Neurosurgery; the hospital is also recognized as High Performing in Cancer, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Orthopaedics, and Urology as well as High Performing in five Procedures and Conditions.

Northwestern Medicine McHenry, Huntley , Woodstock Hospitals are recognized as High Performing in Cardiology & Cardiac Surgery, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and Urology, as well as High Performing in 10 Procedures and Conditions.

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital is recognized as High Performing in Orthopaedics and High Performing in seven Procedures and Conditions.

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital is recognized as High Performing in 15 Procedures and Conditions.

Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital is recognized as High Performing in 11 Procedures and Conditions.

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital is recognized as High Performing in five Procedures and Conditions.

To learn more about Northwestern Medicine, visit www.nm.org/about-us.

