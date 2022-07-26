Open-E Releases New Open-E JovianDSS Up29r2 Update

The esteemed storage management software vendor releases an update up29r2 for their flagship software Open-E JovianDSS

ATLANTA, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open-E, a leading developer of innovative data storage software, today released a new update for their ZFS- and Linux-based Open-E JovianDSS Data Storage Software. The Up29r2 version is free of charge for all software users and is available for download on the company's website.

This new release of Open-E JovianDSS contains updates and fixes that improve the software's performance, encryption options, compatibility, and flexibility. Storage management and usability of the product have been optimized as well. Some of the most critical functionalities included in the list of new features in the Up29r2 version are:

RDMA protocol support for mirroring path connection dedicated to Mellanox and ATTO 100GbE NICs,

SSD TRIM support,

Self-Encrypting Drives (SED) feature support for certified drives.

"Support for RDMA increases the performance between nodes in a Cluster over Ethernet configurations, while SSD TRIM support provides an extra level of performance for solid-state drives with an increased SSD life expectancy. Last but not least, support for built-in SED feature enables encrypting and decrypting drive data without the need for user input or additional disk encryption software," asserts Krzysztof Franek, CEO of Open-E.

The list of all novelties is extensive and accompanied also by a series of additional driver updates and fixes. The update is available on: https://www.open-e.com/download/open-e-jovian-data-storage-software/.

For more technical details about the update up29r2 of Open-E JovianDSS, read the Release Notes on the download page.

About Open-E

Open-E, founded in 1998, is a well-established IP-based storage management software developer. Its flagship product Open-E JovianDSS is a robust, award-winning storage application that is compatible with industry standards and is the easiest to use and manage. Additionally, it is of the most stable solutions on the market and an undisputed price performance leader.

Thanks to its reputation, experience, and business reliability, Open-E has become the technology partner of choice for industry-leading IT companies. Open-E accounts for over 30,000 installations worldwide and has received numerous industry awards and recognition, also with its product Open-E DSS V7.

For further information about Open-E, its products, and partners, visit http://www.open-e.com.

