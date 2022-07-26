U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors to Meet Aug. 9

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors will meet Aug. 9, 2022, in open session at Postal Service headquarters, 475 L'Enfant Plaza, SW, Washington, DC. The public is welcome to observe the meeting beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET in the Benjamin Franklin Room on the 11th floor. The Board is expected to discuss the following items:

Remarks of the Chairman of the Board of Governors Remarks of the Postmaster General and CEO Approval of the Minutes Committee Reports Quarterly Financial Report Quarterly Service Performance Report Approval of Tentative Agenda for Nov. 10 Meeting Adjournment

A public comment period will begin immediately following the adjournment of the open session on Aug. 9. During the public comment period, which shall not exceed 45 minutes, members of the public may comment on any item or subject listed on the agenda for the open session above. Additionally, the public will be given the option to join the public comment session and participate via teleconference. Registration for participation in the public comment period is required. Should you wish to participate via teleconference, you will be required to give your first and last name, a valid email address to send an invite and a phone number to reach you should a technical issue arise. Speakers may register online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bog-08-09-2022. No more than three minutes shall be allotted to each speaker. The time allotted to each speaker will be determined after registration closes. Registration for the public comment period, either in person or via teleconference, will end on Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. EDT. Participation in the public comment period is governed by 39 C.F.R. 232.1(n).

Open session meetings of the Board of Governors are available on live audio webcasts at http://about.usps.com/who/leadership/board-governors/briefings/welcome.htm. Three hours after the conclusion of the open session meeting, a recorded audio file will be available for listening. In compliance with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, the audio webcast will be open-captioned.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

